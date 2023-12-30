Investigation Uncovers IDF’s Shortcomings During Hamas Attack

In a shocking revelation, an investigation has highlighted critical flaws in the Israeli military’s preparedness and response during the large-scale attack by Hamas on October 7. The assault resulted in the loss of around 1,200 lives as Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel’s borders at over 30 locations, took over major roadways, raided military bases, and invaded neighborhoods.

Israeli Defense Forces: Caught Off Guard

The probe found that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) were undermanned, out of position, and lacked a coherent strategy. This lack of preparedness led to soldiers relying on social media and news reports for targeting information. The military’s command structure was so disintegrated that impromptu WhatsApp groups were used for communication during the crisis. Commandos were ill-equipped for extended combat, and helicopter pilots were directed to use news reports and Telegram channels to select targets.

A Breach in Israeli Military Doctrine

Further exacerbating the problem was the absence of an IDF plan to counter a large-scale ground invasion by Hamas. This contradicted a fundamental principle of Israeli military doctrine that emphasizes offensive action and preparation for enemy attacks. This lack of a defensive plan, combined with intelligence failures to recognize the threat despite having procured Hamas battle plans, contributed to the military’s ineffectiveness in protecting Israeli lives.

Underestimating the Threat

Israeli security and military assessments had consistently underestimated Hamas’s intentions and capabilities, often dismissing the possibility of such an attack as improbable. The findings of the investigation are based on internal documents, a review of the military’s Pandora material cache, and interviews with officers, enlisted troops, and eyewitnesses.

Following the expose, the government has pledged to launch a thorough inquiry into the military’s slow response. The October 7 attack has served as a grim reminder of the IDF’s vulnerabilities, raising questions about Israel’s national security preparedness in a volatile and ever-changing geopolitical landscape.