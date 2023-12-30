en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

Investigation Uncovers IDF’s Shortcomings During Hamas Attack

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:57 pm EST
Investigation Uncovers IDF’s Shortcomings During Hamas Attack

In a shocking revelation, an investigation has highlighted critical flaws in the Israeli military’s preparedness and response during the large-scale attack by Hamas on October 7. The assault resulted in the loss of around 1,200 lives as Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel’s borders at over 30 locations, took over major roadways, raided military bases, and invaded neighborhoods.

Israeli Defense Forces: Caught Off Guard

The probe found that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) were undermanned, out of position, and lacked a coherent strategy. This lack of preparedness led to soldiers relying on social media and news reports for targeting information. The military’s command structure was so disintegrated that impromptu WhatsApp groups were used for communication during the crisis. Commandos were ill-equipped for extended combat, and helicopter pilots were directed to use news reports and Telegram channels to select targets.

A Breach in Israeli Military Doctrine

Further exacerbating the problem was the absence of an IDF plan to counter a large-scale ground invasion by Hamas. This contradicted a fundamental principle of Israeli military doctrine that emphasizes offensive action and preparation for enemy attacks. This lack of a defensive plan, combined with intelligence failures to recognize the threat despite having procured Hamas battle plans, contributed to the military’s ineffectiveness in protecting Israeli lives.

Underestimating the Threat

Israeli security and military assessments had consistently underestimated Hamas’s intentions and capabilities, often dismissing the possibility of such an attack as improbable. The findings of the investigation are based on internal documents, a review of the military’s Pandora material cache, and interviews with officers, enlisted troops, and eyewitnesses.

Following the expose, the government has pledged to launch a thorough inquiry into the military’s slow response. The October 7 attack has served as a grim reminder of the IDF’s vulnerabilities, raising questions about Israel’s national security preparedness in a volatile and ever-changing geopolitical landscape.

0
Israel Military
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Israel Rejects South Africa's 'Genocide' Accusations at the ICJ

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli-Hamas Conflict: A Humanitarian Crisis Amidst Continued U.S. Support

By Shivani Chauhan

West Bank Violence Escalates: Palestinian Father Killed in Settler Attack

By Shivani Chauhan

Hamas: Resilience Amid Ruin - A Look into the Gaza Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

Gideon Levy: Fostering Empathy for Gaza in Israeli Society ...
@Israel · 31 mins
Gideon Levy: Fostering Empathy for Gaza in Israeli Society ...
heart comment 0
Iran Condemns Israeli Assassination of Senior IRGC Military Advisor in Syria

By Momen Zellmi

Iran Condemns Israeli Assassination of Senior IRGC Military Advisor in Syria
Israeli Airstrikes in Syria: A Deadly Blow to Pro-Iran Fighters

By Momen Zellmi

Israeli Airstrikes in Syria: A Deadly Blow to Pro-Iran Fighters
Israeli PM Eyes Control Over Controversial ‘Philadelphi Corridor’

By Hadeel Hashem

Israeli PM Eyes Control Over Controversial 'Philadelphi Corridor'
Vienna Pro-Palestine Rally: A Testament to Diverse International Solidarity

By Shivani Chauhan

Vienna Pro-Palestine Rally: A Testament to Diverse International Solidarity
Latest Headlines
World News
Maharshi Valmiki International Airport Inaugurated in Ayodhya: A Boost to Regional Connectivity and Economy
16 seconds
Maharshi Valmiki International Airport Inaugurated in Ayodhya: A Boost to Regional Connectivity and Economy
Alarming Report Reveals Thousands of Life-Threatening Surgical Errors in the NHS
55 seconds
Alarming Report Reveals Thousands of Life-Threatening Surgical Errors in the NHS
Israel Rejects South Africa's 'Genocide' Accusations at the ICJ
58 seconds
Israel Rejects South Africa's 'Genocide' Accusations at the ICJ
2023 Year-End Wrap: From Cricket Scandals to Gaza Conflict
2 mins
2023 Year-End Wrap: From Cricket Scandals to Gaza Conflict
Prime Minister Modi Unveils Major Development Projects in Ayodhya
3 mins
Prime Minister Modi Unveils Major Development Projects in Ayodhya
Experts Share Advice on Small, Impactful Changes for a Better 2024
5 mins
Experts Share Advice on Small, Impactful Changes for a Better 2024
Alcohol and Edibles: Comparing the Health Implications and Consumption Trends in 2023
5 mins
Alcohol and Edibles: Comparing the Health Implications and Consumption Trends in 2023
Ozempic: A Medical Marvel or a Brewing Controversy?
6 mins
Ozempic: A Medical Marvel or a Brewing Controversy?
Canada's Junior Hockey Team Regroups After Championship Defeat
7 mins
Canada's Junior Hockey Team Regroups After Championship Defeat
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
25 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
7 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app