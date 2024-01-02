en English
Business

InMode’s Stock Plunge: A Temporary Setback or Cause for Concern?

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:11 am EST
Despite a significant drop in stock price over recent months, InMode (NASDAQ: INMD), a leader in aesthetic and medical applications using RF technology, maintains the confidence of analysts with a ‘Buy’ rating. The firm’s faith in its long-term potential is anchored in popular product offerings, diversification into new medical applications, and the ability of the company to weather the current economic storm.

FQ3’23 Earnings and FY2023 Guidance

InMode reported a decline in FQ3’23 earnings, marked by a 9.5% QoQ revenue drop and a 15.2% QoQ EPS decrease. The company has adjusted its FY2023 guidance, attributing the downgraded figures to high interest rates. However, the company continues to see robust consumable sales. The FY2023 revenue guidance has been reduced from $535M to $505M and the adjusted EPS from $2.62 to $2.55.

Confidence in FQ4’23 Revenue Targets

Despite the lowered forecasts, InMode’s management remains confident in achieving FQ4’23 revenue targets. The company’s offerings remain highly sticky, with growing consumable sales. Moreover, the ongoing conflict in Israel, while contributing to market uncertainty, has not interrupted production delivery as global inventories are sufficient to meet demand.

Investment Opportunities and Risks

With strong gross margins, significant cash reserves, zero debt, and minimal shareholder dilution, INMD’s stock is considered undervalued, making it a value-oriented investment opportunity. InMode is expanding its RF technology beyond aesthetics into feminine care and ophthalmology, aiming to capture a significant market share in the growing Radiofrequency Based Devices market. However, investors should manage expectations as recovery may be slow due to the current economic environment and geopolitical tensions in Israel.

Business Israel
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

