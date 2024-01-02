InMode’s Stock Plunge: A Temporary Setback or Cause for Concern?

Despite a significant drop in stock price over recent months, InMode (NASDAQ: INMD), a leader in aesthetic and medical applications using RF technology, maintains the confidence of analysts with a ‘Buy’ rating. The firm’s faith in its long-term potential is anchored in popular product offerings, diversification into new medical applications, and the ability of the company to weather the current economic storm.

FQ3’23 Earnings and FY2023 Guidance

InMode reported a decline in FQ3’23 earnings, marked by a 9.5% QoQ revenue drop and a 15.2% QoQ EPS decrease. The company has adjusted its FY2023 guidance, attributing the downgraded figures to high interest rates. However, the company continues to see robust consumable sales. The FY2023 revenue guidance has been reduced from $535M to $505M and the adjusted EPS from $2.62 to $2.55.

Confidence in FQ4’23 Revenue Targets

Despite the lowered forecasts, InMode’s management remains confident in achieving FQ4’23 revenue targets. The company’s offerings remain highly sticky, with growing consumable sales. Moreover, the ongoing conflict in Israel, while contributing to market uncertainty, has not interrupted production delivery as global inventories are sufficient to meet demand.

Investment Opportunities and Risks

With strong gross margins, significant cash reserves, zero debt, and minimal shareholder dilution, INMD’s stock is considered undervalued, making it a value-oriented investment opportunity. InMode is expanding its RF technology beyond aesthetics into feminine care and ophthalmology, aiming to capture a significant market share in the growing Radiofrequency Based Devices market. However, investors should manage expectations as recovery may be slow due to the current economic environment and geopolitical tensions in Israel.