Business

IM Cannabis Corp. Reschedules Final Payment for Oranim Pharmacy Acquisition

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:42 am EST
IM Cannabis Corp. (IMC), a prominent player in the medical cannabis sphere with a strong presence in Israel and Germany, has officially announced the rescheduling of the last payment for the Oranim Pharmacy Acquisition to April 15, 2024. The transaction, which was finalized on March 28, 2022, entailed IMC Holdings Ltd. acquiring a 51% stake in Oranim Pharm Partnership via the procurement of Oranim Plus. The payment plan was devised to be carried out in six installments.

Delayed Payment and Repercussions

The sixth installment, along with the reconciliation of the pending payments, has been postponed and will now come with a 15% interest charge. There is an added risk of IMC Holdings Ltd. shares being transferred back to the seller, nullifying the transaction, if the payments are not met within the stipulated time frame.

Shift in Focus

In a strategic move, IMC has recently exited the Canadian market to concentrate its efforts on the medical cannabis markets in Israel and Germany. The company is leveraging a data-driven approach and a robust global supply chain to solidify its position in these markets. In Israel, the company operates through Focus Medical Herbs Ltd., distributing cannabis to medical patients, and in Germany, it functions via Adjupharm GmbH, which caters to pharmacies.

Looking Ahead

With operations ceased in Canada, IMC is refocusing resources for growth in their key markets. The forward-looking statements in their press release suggest a promising future with plans for new products, continued demand, and successful marketing strategies. However, these projections come with the usual disclaimers of inherent risks and uncertainties, reminding stakeholders that the business landscape is ever-evolving and subject to change.

author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

