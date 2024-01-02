IM Cannabis Corp Concludes Construction Proceedings, Shuts Down Cultivation Facility

IM Cannabis Corp, a leading medical cannabis corporation operating in Israel and Germany, has announced the termination of the construction proceedings against its subsidiary, Focus Medical Herbs Ltd. The conclusion of the legal issue resulted in a fine of CAD 129,000 and led to the shutdown of a cultivation facility in June 2022. This closure falls in line with IMC’s strategic pivot towards import and sales, rather than cultivation.

IMC’s Strategic Shift

The closure of the cultivation facility represents a calculated move by IMC, as it shifts its operational focus towards the importation and sales of premium cannabis brands. This strategic decision does not disrupt the company’s existing operations. Instead, it allows the company to strengthen its hold on the import and sales aspects of the cannabis industry.

Unaffected Importation and Sales

Despite the closure of the cultivation facility, IMC continues to maintain de facto control over Focus Medical. The fine imposed and the legal conclusion does not affect the company’s importation and sales of premium brands, which continue to operate as usual. IMC’s CEO, Oren Shuster, expressed satisfaction with the outcome, emphasizing the company’s ongoing operations and the unaffected status of its premium brand importation and sales.

Focus on Core Markets

IMC has recently made another strategic decision to exit its operations in Canada, where it previously participated in the adult-use market under brands like WAGNERS and Highland Grow. This move allows the company to concentrate on its core markets in Israel and Germany. It is in these markets that IMC leverages a data-driven approach and a global product supply chain, focusing primarily on servicing medical patients.

In a press release, the company shared some forward-looking statements regarding its future, outlining potential developments and the inherent risks associated with the cannabis industry. As IMC navigates through these changes, it remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainable and profitable growth.