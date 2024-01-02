en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

IM Cannabis Corp Concludes Construction Proceedings, Shuts Down Cultivation Facility

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:13 am EST
IM Cannabis Corp Concludes Construction Proceedings, Shuts Down Cultivation Facility

IM Cannabis Corp, a leading medical cannabis corporation operating in Israel and Germany, has announced the termination of the construction proceedings against its subsidiary, Focus Medical Herbs Ltd. The conclusion of the legal issue resulted in a fine of CAD 129,000 and led to the shutdown of a cultivation facility in June 2022. This closure falls in line with IMC’s strategic pivot towards import and sales, rather than cultivation.

IMC’s Strategic Shift

The closure of the cultivation facility represents a calculated move by IMC, as it shifts its operational focus towards the importation and sales of premium cannabis brands. This strategic decision does not disrupt the company’s existing operations. Instead, it allows the company to strengthen its hold on the import and sales aspects of the cannabis industry.

Unaffected Importation and Sales

Despite the closure of the cultivation facility, IMC continues to maintain de facto control over Focus Medical. The fine imposed and the legal conclusion does not affect the company’s importation and sales of premium brands, which continue to operate as usual. IMC’s CEO, Oren Shuster, expressed satisfaction with the outcome, emphasizing the company’s ongoing operations and the unaffected status of its premium brand importation and sales.

Focus on Core Markets

IMC has recently made another strategic decision to exit its operations in Canada, where it previously participated in the adult-use market under brands like WAGNERS and Highland Grow. This move allows the company to concentrate on its core markets in Israel and Germany. It is in these markets that IMC leverages a data-driven approach and a global product supply chain, focusing primarily on servicing medical patients.

In a press release, the company shared some forward-looking statements regarding its future, outlining potential developments and the inherent risks associated with the cannabis industry. As IMC navigates through these changes, it remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainable and profitable growth.

0
Business Germany Israel
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Reliance Industries Amplifies Stake in Alok Industries with Rs. 3,300 Crore Investment

By Dil Bar Irshad

Moolec Science: Pioneering a Breakthrough in Plant-Based Meat Industry

By Safak Costu

2024 Fintech Forecast: A Year of Challenges and Opportunities

By Justice Nwafor

Gold Fields Ltd ADR Sees Slight Increase in Stock Price Amidst Fluctuations

By Saboor Bayat

Apollo Therapeutics Bolsters Mission with Successful Series C Close ...
@Business · 52 seconds
Apollo Therapeutics Bolsters Mission with Successful Series C Close ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Resolutions: A Golden Opportunity for Health, Finance, and Learning Companies

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Resolutions: A Golden Opportunity for Health, Finance, and Learning Companies
JPMorgan Forecasts Positive Outlook for Sartorius in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

JPMorgan Forecasts Positive Outlook for Sartorius in 2024
Trescon’s Year of Innovation: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead

By Dil Bar Irshad

Trescon's Year of Innovation: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead
Winter Season Sees Significant Decrease in Used Car Prices

By Wojciech Zylm

Winter Season Sees Significant Decrease in Used Car Prices
Latest Headlines
World News
Luton Town's Resilience and Determination: Tahith Chong Reflects on Chelsea Defeat
13 seconds
Luton Town's Resilience and Determination: Tahith Chong Reflects on Chelsea Defeat
Ukrainian Agency Zdorovi Strengthens Healthcare Leadership Amid Crisis
38 seconds
Ukrainian Agency Zdorovi Strengthens Healthcare Leadership Amid Crisis
New Year's Resolutions: A Golden Opportunity for Health, Finance, and Learning Companies
1 min
New Year's Resolutions: A Golden Opportunity for Health, Finance, and Learning Companies
Ryan Smith: Shaping Iowa's Future Athletes Through Innovative Training
1 min
Ryan Smith: Shaping Iowa's Future Athletes Through Innovative Training
Onco Life Cancer Center Rings in New Year with a Celebration of Hope and Gratitude
1 min
Onco Life Cancer Center Rings in New Year with a Celebration of Hope and Gratitude
Christian McCaffrey's Playful Jab at USC Fans During Autograph Session
2 mins
Christian McCaffrey's Playful Jab at USC Fans During Autograph Session
Record Turnout for New Year's Day Lake Plunge in Vernon, BC
2 mins
Record Turnout for New Year's Day Lake Plunge in Vernon, BC
Significant Improvement in Ohio's Healthcare Landscape
2 mins
Significant Improvement in Ohio's Healthcare Landscape
Bolton Wanderers' Resilient Pursuit of Promotion: A Season of Unpredictability
2 mins
Bolton Wanderers' Resilient Pursuit of Promotion: A Season of Unpredictability
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app