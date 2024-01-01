en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

IDF’s ‘Military Wave’: Escalating Tensions in Tulkarem

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:33 am EST
IDF’s ‘Military Wave’: Escalating Tensions in Tulkarem

In an escalation of tensions, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) conducted sweeping operations in the Nour al-Shams camp located in Tulkarem. The actions, involving the interrogation of numerous suspects, arrests, and seizure of weapons, were met with resistance from Arab squads, escalating the situation into a volatile confrontation. This incident is linked to an operation dubbed ‘Military Wave’, suggesting an ongoing, broader context to IDF’s activities in the region.

Surge in Violence

The IDF’s incursion into the Nour al-Shams camp resulted in the detention of at least four Palestinians, and the injury of 17 others from Israeli drone strikes. The IDF also targeted money exchange outlets across the West Bank in what is being touted as their largest operation in the region since October, seizing an estimated $2.5 million. Amid these operations, ambulances reported being blocked by Israeli forces following the attack on the aforementioned refugee camp.

Wider Ramifications

The IDF’s operations extend beyond Tulkarem, with multiple operations reported in various parts of the West Bank and Gaza. These operations have resulted in the death and injury of several Palestinians, including children, and have been marked by alleged abductions, assaults, and destruction of property by Israeli forces. Tensions continue to mount, with the situation remaining fraught with violence. Simultaneously, the IDF has engaged Hezbollah cells in southern Lebanon, striking at sites with IAF fighter jets, further adding to the regional instability.

Escalating Conflict

Violence in the West Bank has seen a dramatic increase since the onset of Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza. Over 290 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since October 7. The war has displaced 85% of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents, with no place deemed safe within the enclave. Israel is currently drawing down troops from Gaza, signaling a phase of de-escalation, but fierce fighting continues in other regions. Amidst this turmoil, thousands of doses of vaccines against childhood diseases have been allowed into the Gaza Strip, highlighting the dire humanitarian situation on the ground.

0
Israel Military
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Impersonator of Israeli Soldier Charged with Fraud and Theft

By Hadeel Hashem

Israel's Military Budget Soars to Record High Amid Gaza War

By Hadeel Hashem

Israel Adjusts Military Strategy amid Conflict with Hamas

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel Reports Surge of JN.1 Coronavirus Variant Amidst Ongoing Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

IDF Brigade Raid on Gaza School Escalates Israeli-Palestinian Tensions ...
@Israel · 2 hours
IDF Brigade Raid on Gaza School Escalates Israeli-Palestinian Tensions ...
heart comment 0
Tens of Thousands Protest in Istanbul Against Israel and PKK

By Salman Akhtar

Tens of Thousands Protest in Istanbul Against Israel and PKK
Israeli Settlers’ Incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Raises Tensions

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Settlers' Incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Raises Tensions
Israel Defence Forces Prepared for Extended Conflict in 2024

By Geeta Pillai

Israel Defence Forces Prepared for Extended Conflict in 2024
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions

By Ebenezer Mensah

Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
Elderly Doctor Assaulted in Melbourne After Attempting to Aid Unconscious Man
26 seconds
Elderly Doctor Assaulted in Melbourne After Attempting to Aid Unconscious Man
Agra Horror: Watchman Arrested for Brutal Murder of Six-Year-Old Girl
3 mins
Agra Horror: Watchman Arrested for Brutal Murder of Six-Year-Old Girl
Ogun State Governor Promises Unprecedented Infrastructure Development in 2024
3 mins
Ogun State Governor Promises Unprecedented Infrastructure Development in 2024
HRDC Slams Malawi Opposition for Failing to Check Tonse Alliance Government
6 mins
HRDC Slams Malawi Opposition for Failing to Check Tonse Alliance Government
AFL Players Face Pivotal Contract Year as Gold Coast Suns Gear Up for 2024 Season
6 mins
AFL Players Face Pivotal Contract Year as Gold Coast Suns Gear Up for 2024 Season
Former PM John Howard's Intervention against Carbon Trading Scheme Revealed
8 mins
Former PM John Howard's Intervention against Carbon Trading Scheme Revealed
Manchester City: A Mixed Season But Unstoppable Potential
10 mins
Manchester City: A Mixed Season But Unstoppable Potential
Plight of Premature Babies in Gaza: Suffering Amidst War, Infections, and Poverty
11 mins
Plight of Premature Babies in Gaza: Suffering Amidst War, Infections, and Poverty
Caviar As A Hangover Cure: Internet Fad or Fact?
12 mins
Caviar As A Hangover Cure: Internet Fad or Fact?
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
21 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
34 mins
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
37 mins
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
37 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
1 hour
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
4 hours
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
4 hours
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
4 hours
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
4 hours
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app