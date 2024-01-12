en English
International Relations

IDF Uncovers Vast Underground Tunnel in Gaza Amid ICJ Hearings

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:20 am EST
IDF Uncovers Vast Underground Tunnel in Gaza Amid ICJ Hearings

In a chilling revelation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have unearthed a vast underground tunnel in Khan Younis, a city in southern Gaza. This discovery, far from being an isolated incident, points to a broader network of subterranean passageways spreading across the city. These tunnels, reportedly built by Hamas, were not merely used for transportation; they held Israeli hostages, living in appalling conditions, deep within their cold, dark recesses.

Subterranean Warfare

In the ongoing conflict with Hamas, the IDF has been systematically identifying and destroying these hidden tunnels. They have located over 300 tunnel shafts in Khan Younis alone and have launched more than 1,300 attacks in the area. These operations have not been limited to this city; the IDF has also been active in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp and other parts of southern Gaza, eliminating armed terrorist cells and uncovering caches of weapons.

Amid International Controversy

This news comes in the midst of ongoing hearings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Here, South Africa has lodged accusations against Israel, stating that it is using starvation as a weapon against the Palestinian population in Gaza. A special report, titled ‘Human Shields,’ draws attention to the critical food and water crisis in Gaza, suggesting that the conflict is exacerbating the hardships faced by the civilians living in this besieged enclave.

Quest for Truth amid Censorship

In these tumultuous times, the call for freedom over censorship and truth over narrative rings loud. As the world watches the unfolding drama, it becomes essential to stay updated through various social media platforms such as Odysee, Facebook, Telegram, and a platform referred to as ‘X’. However, the primary battle remains in the heart of Gaza, where the IDF continues its mission to locate and free the 130 hostages still held captive by Hamas and its allies.

International Relations Israel Palestine
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

