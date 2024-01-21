IDF Soldier Uriel Silberman Killed in Gaza Combat: A Life Dedicated to Service and Torah

Sergeant First Class (res.) Uriel Aviad Silberman, a 23-year-old soldier from Moshav Nehalim, has tragically lost his life in combat in the southern Gaza Strip. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson's Unit confirmed the incident on Sunday morning, adding that two other reservists were critically injured in the same engagement. In a separate clash in central Gaza, another reservist from the 466th battalion was seriously wounded. The injured soldiers were promptly transported to hospitals in Israel for urgent medical care.

Life and Career of Uriel Aviad Silberman

Uriel, a graduate of a yeshiva high school, continued his religious studies at Yeshivat Itamar in Samaria for two years before enlisting in the tank corps through a hesder yeshiva program. Following the completion of his military service, he returned to his religious education at the Lev Tel Aviv yeshiva. Known for his profound love for Torah and his personal spiritual growth, Uriel was remembered by one of his teachers, Rabbi Eliyahu Izak, as a young man who considered Torah and sacred pursuits to be central to his life, the Jewish people, and the world.

A Dedicated Soldier and a Compassionate Human

Apart from his dedication to religious studies, Uriel was known for his kindness and his eagerness to volunteer. Shortly before the conflict, he rejoined the military as a reservist, having completed his regular service. Initially stationed in Judea and Samaria, he later requested a transfer to Gaza. Uriel's tragic death has left a deep void in the hearts of his fellow soldiers, his teachers, and his family, who remember him not only as a courageous soldier but also as a deeply compassionate individual.

Conflict in Gaza Continues

The conflict in the Gaza Strip continues to escalate, claiming the lives of many soldiers and civilians alike. Uriel's death brings the IDF's ground operation death toll in Gaza to 195, with 531 fatalities since October 7th. Since the onset of the conflict, 2,665 IDF soldiers have been wounded, 1,207 of them in the Gaza ground operation. As the battle rages on, the world prays for peace and looks forward to the day when young lives will no longer be lost in the horrors of war.