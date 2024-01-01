IDF Reveals Hamas Tactics through Recovered Camera Footage amid Ongoing Conflict

In an escalating conflict that has now spanned 87 days, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been engaging in continuous exchanges with operatives of Hamas in the Gaza City’s Daraj and Tuffah neighborhoods. The IDF has now released footage from a camera that belonged to a Hamas gunman, revealing the militant group’s use of civilian areas to launch attacks on Israeli tanks within the Gaza Strip.

Unveiling the Tactics of Hamas

Over the past week, IDF’s 401st Armored Brigade and the Givati Brigade’s Shaked Battalion have engaged in combat with Hamas’s Daraj-Tuffah battalion. In a recent operation, IDF troops acted on intelligence about the presence of Hamas gunmen in a building. Storming the location, the militants were eliminated and a camera belonging to one of the gunmen was recovered.

The footage from this camera revealed an alarming tactic: Hamas has been launching rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) from civilian areas at Israeli tanks. This footage not only provides a glimpse into the nature of the ongoing conflict but underscores the complexity and challenges faced by the IDF in their operations.

The Cost of Conflict

The conflict, which has caused extensive damage to the Gaza Strip, has displaced approximately 85% of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents. Adding to the crisis, the United Nations has issued warnings about the increased risk of hunger and disease. Amidst this turmoil, the IDF is not only dealing with Hamas but also grappling with escalating tensions with Hezbollah, a group backed by Iran.