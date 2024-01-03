en English
Israel

Hezbollah’s Nasrallah Displays Rare Emotional Outburst Following Israeli Strike

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:53 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:49 am EST
Hezbollah's Nasrallah Displays Rare Emotional Outburst Following Israeli Strike
Hassan Nasrallah

In an unprecedented display of emotion, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah wept publicly following an Israeli strike in Beirut, Lebanon. This attack resulted in the death of Hamas’ second-in-command, Saleh Arouri, escalating the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant group. The impact of this event has been profound on Nasrallah and his fellow members, casting a somber shadow over the region and heightening risks for a broader Middle East conflict.

The Strike’s Aftermath

The Israeli assault took place in a Shiite district of Beirut, a stronghold of Hezbollah. The strike targeted an apartment building, claiming the life of Arouri, a key political figure within Hamas. This incident marks a significant escalation in Israel’s battle against Hamas, amplifying the potential for a more extensive conflict. In response, Nasrallah pledged retaliation against any Israeli attacks on Palestinian officials within Lebanon, adding fuel to the simmering tension in the region.

(Read Also: Israel Discusses ‘Voluntary Migration’ Plan from Gaza with Congo and Other Nations)

Humanitarian Crisis and International Response

The ongoing conflict has resulted in the death of over 21,900 people in Gaza, with 85% of the population displaced from their homes. This displacement has left a quarter of Gaza’s residents at risk of starvation, according to the United Nations. The fierce fighting, marked by heavy airstrikes and artillery shelling, has led to a severe humanitarian crisis. In response, South Africa has initiated a case at the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of engaging in genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

Hamas Leader’s Death and Subsequent Repercussions

Arouri, the deputy political head of Hamas and a founder of the group’s military wing, was killed in the drone strike in Beirut. Before the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had threatened to eliminate Arouri, who was accused of orchestrating attacks against Israel in the West Bank. Following Arouri’s death, Hezbollah warned that the attack constituted a severe assault on Lebanon and its people, promising retaliation. Iran’s foreign ministry has also condemned the killing, interpreting it as a sign of Israel’s defeat before Palestinian militant groups in Gaza.

(Read Also: Israeli Startups Face Significant Capital Raising Drop in 2023 But Show Resilience)

0
Israel Lebanon
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

