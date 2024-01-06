en English
Conflict & Defence

Hezbollah Retaliates: Launches Rocket Attack on Israeli Post

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:40 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 7:53 am EST
Hezbollah, the Lebanese armed group, launched a counterattack on an Israeli observation post on Saturday, unleashing a barrage of 62 rockets. This counteroffensive comes in retaliation for the killing of senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri in an Israeli drone strike on Tuesday, January 2. The drone strike took place in Beirut’s Dahiyeh suburb, a known Hezbollah stronghold.

Escalating Tensions

The escalating tensions between Hezbollah and the Israeli military have raised concerns about a wider war. The attack sent 40 rockets towards the Upper Galilee from Lebanon, but reports indicate no casualties. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s leader, had previously signaled that al-Arouri’s death would not go unanswered. His warning suggested that Lebanon’s absence of retaliation would leave the country vulnerable to further attacks.

(Read Also: Unrest in Jerusalem: Palestinian Home Demolished Amid Growing Tensions)

Targeting Key Infrastructure

The group targeted a prime post on an elevated hilltop that Israel uses for ‘aerial observation’ and ‘air control’. The Meron Air Traffic Control Base, the highest peak in northern occupied Palestine, was the target of the 62 rockets. This facility stands unparalleled, leaving the Israeli occupation with a significant operational void. However, there has been no immediate response or comment from the Israeli military regarding the incident.

(Read Also: Tragedy Strikes: Iconic Candy-Making Family’s Dreams Shattered by Overnight Israeli Raids in Gaza.)

Global Implications

The escalating cross-border exchanges occurred in the middle of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s Middle East trip. His mission is aimed at preventing the Israel-Hamas war from spreading across the region. The rocket attack has not only exacerbated the situation but also raised international concerns about the broader implications of this conflict.

Conflict & Defence Israel Lebanon
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

