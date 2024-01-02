en English
Israel

Hezbollah Night Attack on North Galilee Escalates Tensions

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:52 am EST
Hezbollah Night Attack on North Galilee Escalates Tensions

In the darkness of the night, the North Galilee region of Israel vibrated with the echoes of an attack conducted by the Hezbollah forces. This move marks a potent aggravation in the ongoing hostilities, and the tremors of its potential repercussions are being felt across the region and beyond.

Hezbollah’s Offensive Steps

Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shi’a Islamist political party and militant group, targeted Israeli occupation sites near the Lebanon border, drawing blood with direct hits. The operation resulted in the martyrdom of three Islamic fighters. Locals of border communities in the North Galilee area have reported an increase in Hezbollah attacks. The local mayor has voiced that only a full clearance of threats within a 10-km strip would restore confidence among the residents.

(Read Also: Airstrike in Central Gaza: A Grim Testament to Ongoing Conflict)

Israel’s Defensive Measures

Israel, in response, is reinforcing its borders against the looming threats from Hamas and Hezbollah. Preparations are underway for continued rocket attacks and potential confrontations with Hezbollah in Lebanon. The focus is on long-term defensive strategies, including constructing barriers and deploying troops to safeguard civilian areas in the Western Negev, Upper and Western Galilee regions. The recent rocket assaults by Hamas underscore the persistent danger, eliciting significant military presence and engineering works to bolster civilian protection. The comprehensive fortification plan for Israel’s southern and northern regions hinges on substantial investment, estimated in billions of shekels.

(REad Also: Israeli PM Denies 'Genocidal' Allegations Amid Gaza Conflict)

Escalating Tensions

Hezbollah confirmed the loss of four of its fighters in an Israeli attack in southern Lebanon, which the Israeli Defense Forces corroborated. The situation is straining relations between Israel, the US, and Iran, especially following the recent assassination of Iran’s Brigade General, Razi Mousavi, purportedly by Israel. In retaliation for the air strikes, Hezbollah fighters targeted the Israeli Hanita site with a guided missile, causing casualties among the occupation army soldiers. The Upper Galilee Council Head stated that Israel has been engaged in a war for about three months and lamented the government’s failure to appoint a body to oversee the civil sphere in the north. The Israeli home front, according to Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman MK Yuli Edelstein, will bear the brunt of any war with Hezbollah.

Israel Lebanon
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

