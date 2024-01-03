en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

Hezbollah Escalates Tensions with Missile Strike Claim; Israel Retaliates

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:22 am EST
Hezbollah Escalates Tensions with Missile Strike Claim; Israel Retaliates

On January 3, 2024, the Islamic Resistance Hezbollah announced the launch of a missile strike targeting a congregation of Israeli soldiers near the Al-Malikiyah site. The group, using a Burkan missile, claimed a direct hit and marked a significant escalation in the already tense relationship between Hezbollah and Israel. The term ‘Mujahideen,’ used by Hezbollah in their statement, refers to the fighters involved in the operation. The veracity of Hezbollah’s claims is yet to be independently confirmed, and the aftermath or consequences of the incident, including potential casualties or responses from Israel, remain undisclosed.

Israeli Retaliation

In response, the Israeli military struck Syrian military targets and Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon. The strikes, conducted near the town of Kanaker, southwest of Damascus, targeted Syrian government forces and the Iran-backed Lebanese military organization, Hezbollah. Amid the ongoing Gaza war, Israel continues its strikes against Syrian and Iranian military targets.

Hezbollah’s Provocation and Israel’s Stance

In the wake of the assassination of Hamas deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut, Hezbollah launched several cross-border attacks on northern Israel, including anti-tank missile attacks aimed at Israeli soldiers. Israel, in response, has conducted attacks on positions in Syria and Lebanon, targeting the Syrian Army and Hezbollah. The increasing cross-border conflicts have heightened tensions between Israel and its neighboring countries, with Syria and Iran as regional allies. Israel remains steadfast in its stance to operate against any threats to its sovereignty.

Escalating Tensions and Potential Broader Conflict

The killing of Saleh al Arouri, a senior Hamas member, suspected to be by Israel, has further escalated the conflict. The United States has deployed military assets to the region to prevent the conflict from widening. Israel remains on high alert, anticipating retaliation from Hezbollah. The focus of the war remains on Gaza, where Israel is seeking a conclusive victory over Hamas. However, the extensive death and destruction in Gaza has led to accusations of genocide against Israel, which it has categorically denied.

0
Israel Lebanon
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Profound Influence of Zionist Rabbis on Israeli Politics

By Shivani Chauhan

Surge in Hezbollah-Israel Tensions: Nasrallah Vows Retaliation after Assassination of Hamas Leader

By Shivani Chauhan

Arbe Robotics to Present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

By Shivani Chauhan

France Condemns Israeli Ministers' Remarks on Gaza Situation

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Mossad Chief Warns Perpetrators of October 7 Massacre After Hamas Lead ...
@Israel · 48 mins
Mossad Chief Warns Perpetrators of October 7 Massacre After Hamas Lead ...
heart comment 0
Ukrainian Grandmother’s New Year Tradition of Hope Amid Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

Ukrainian Grandmother's New Year Tradition of Hope Amid Conflict
Turkey Refutes Allegations of Deporting Hamas Leaders Amidst Regional Tensions

By Shivani Chauhan

Turkey Refutes Allegations of Deporting Hamas Leaders Amidst Regional Tensions
Hezbollah Pledges Retaliation for Hamas Deputy’s Assassination: A New Turn in Middle East Conflict

By Olalekan Adigun

Hezbollah Pledges Retaliation for Hamas Deputy's Assassination: A New Turn in Middle East Conflict
Remembering Sergeant First-Class Meron Moshe Gersh: A Soldier’s Unwavering Commitment

By Salman Khan

Remembering Sergeant First-Class Meron Moshe Gersh: A Soldier's Unwavering Commitment
Latest Headlines
World News
Radiation Therapy: Enhancing Techniques and Future Prospects
24 seconds
Radiation Therapy: Enhancing Techniques and Future Prospects
Navigating the Political Landscape: Advice and Insights for Young Women
41 seconds
Navigating the Political Landscape: Advice and Insights for Young Women
Illegal Immigration Crisis Escalates: Over 302,000 Migrant Encounters at U.S. Border
46 seconds
Illegal Immigration Crisis Escalates: Over 302,000 Migrant Encounters at U.S. Border
California's Nursing Shortage Spurs Shift to Pricier Private Colleges
49 seconds
California's Nursing Shortage Spurs Shift to Pricier Private Colleges
JAK Inhibitors Show Promise in Treating Rheumatoid Arthritis, Japanese Study Says
1 min
JAK Inhibitors Show Promise in Treating Rheumatoid Arthritis, Japanese Study Says
President Erdoğan Extends Condolences to Iran: A Gesture of Solidarity and Shared Resolve
1 min
President Erdoğan Extends Condolences to Iran: A Gesture of Solidarity and Shared Resolve
Newton R. Russell: A Legacy of Public Service and Pension Reform
1 min
Newton R. Russell: A Legacy of Public Service and Pension Reform
Jeremy Lin Leads New Taipei Kings to Victory in EASL Tournament
2 mins
Jeremy Lin Leads New Taipei Kings to Victory in EASL Tournament
James Cook: A Pivotal Figure in the NFL Season Gearing Up for Week 18
2 mins
James Cook: A Pivotal Figure in the NFL Season Gearing Up for Week 18
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
10 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app