Israel

Hezbollah Drone Intercepted, Rockets Hit Kiryat Shmona: Tensions Escalate

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:39 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:48 am EST
Hezbollah Drone Intercepted, Rockets Hit Kiryat Shmona: Tensions Escalate
Hezbollah attacks Kiryat Shmona

Last evening, the quiet city of Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel abruptly transformed into a high-tension war zone. Israeli Air Force (IAF) jets intercepted a Hezbollah drone that had crossed into Israeli airspace, setting off alarms in Haifa and the northern coast. As the drone was shot down, the event was captured on video, reflecting the tense situation that has been escalating for some time.

Hezbollah Rockets Rain Down on Kiryat Shmona

The Iranian-backed terrorist proxy, Hezbollah, launched a barrage of about 30 rockets at Kiryat Shmona and the Western Galilee. The onslaught resulted in hits on an apartment home and various other locations. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reacted swiftly, initiating attacks on the sources of the launches. This strike represented a significant escalation, marking the most intense rocket assault since the region descended into conflict on October 7.

(Read Also: Tehran Voices Demand for Military Action Against Israel Amid Rising Tensions)

Israeli Air Force Intercepts Hezbollah Drone

Adding to the escalating tension, a Hezbollah drone crossed into Israel, triggering sirens in Haifa’s bayside suburbs. Israeli Air Force jets promptly intercepted the drone, and amateur video footage captured the drone being shot down. Air raid alarms were activated in several areas, including Kiryat Bialik, Kiryat Motzkin, Kiryat Yam, and Acre. Despite the alarms, no hits or casualties were reported.

Escalating Tensions on the Lebanon-Israel Border

The tension on the Lebanon-Israel border has been on the rise since October 8. The Lebanese armed group Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward Israel in support of the Hamas attacks on Israel the previous day, which led to Israel’s heavy artillery response towards southeastern Lebanon. This chain of events has plunged the region into a state of perpetual volatility, with no signs of de-escalation in sight.

(Read Also: Rocks as Resistance: A New Phase in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict)

Israel Military Security
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

