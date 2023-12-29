Hezbollah Accuses Israel of Hacking CCTV Cameras Amid Escalating Tensions

In a startling revelation, the Iran-backed armed group in Lebanon, Hezbollah, has accused Israel of hacking into closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in southern Lebanon. This allegation comes amid escalating tensions following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7. The border region has witnessed a surge in hostilities, predominantly between the Israeli army and Hezbollah forces.

Hezbollah Accuses Israel of Cyber Espionage

Hezbollah alleges that Israel has hacked into civilian cameras to target its fighters. According to the group, Israel has been using the footage obtained from these hacks to monitor the movements and locations of Hezbollah fighters before launching attacks on them. The group has also urged Lebanese citizens to disconnect their cameras from the internet to prevent further breaches of their privacy and security.

Heightened Tensions and Casualties

Since the conflict began, the Lebanese side has witnessed over 150 deaths, including Hezbollah combatants and civilians. On the Israeli side, there have been at least four civilian deaths and nine soldiers killed. The situation has led Israel to conduct limited strikes within Lebanese territory, with warnings of intensifying military actions unless Hezbollah withdraws from the border.

International Concerns and Calls for Investigation

The ongoing conflict and escalating violence have prompted international calls for investigations. There is growing concern over the high proportion of civilian casualties, including women and children, particularly on the Lebanese side. The world watches with bated breath as the situation remains tense, with fears mounting over a potential broadening of the conflict.

