en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

Hezbollah Accuses Israel of Hacking CCTV Cameras Amid Escalating Tensions

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:46 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:42 am EST
Hezbollah Accuses Israel of Hacking CCTV Cameras Amid Escalating Tensions
Hezbollah accuses Israel of hacking

In a startling revelation, the Iran-backed armed group in Lebanon, Hezbollah, has accused Israel of hacking into closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in southern Lebanon. This allegation comes amid escalating tensions following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7. The border region has witnessed a surge in hostilities, predominantly between the Israeli army and Hezbollah forces.

Hezbollah Accuses Israel of Cyber Espionage

Hezbollah alleges that Israel has hacked into civilian cameras to target its fighters. According to the group, Israel has been using the footage obtained from these hacks to monitor the movements and locations of Hezbollah fighters before launching attacks on them. The group has also urged Lebanese citizens to disconnect their cameras from the internet to prevent further breaches of their privacy and security.

(Read Also: Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: A Rising Human Cost)

Heightened Tensions and Casualties

Since the conflict began, the Lebanese side has witnessed over 150 deaths, including Hezbollah combatants and civilians. On the Israeli side, there have been at least four civilian deaths and nine soldiers killed. The situation has led Israel to conduct limited strikes within Lebanese territory, with warnings of intensifying military actions unless Hezbollah withdraws from the border.

(Read Also: Diplomacy in the Middle East: A Balancing Act Amid Rising Tensions)

International Concerns and Calls for Investigation

The ongoing conflict and escalating violence have prompted international calls for investigations. There is growing concern over the high proportion of civilian casualties, including women and children, particularly on the Lebanese side. The world watches with bated breath as the situation remains tense, with fears mounting over a potential broadening of the conflict.

Read More

0
Israel Lebanon
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Israeli Military Operations Escalate Tensions in Conflict-Ridden Territories

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Finance Minister Advocates for "Voluntary Emigration" of Palestinians from Gaza

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza: A New Wave of Conflict Looms

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Military's Demolition Operations: Controversy and Consequences

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel Gives Conditional Approval for Cypriot Aid Shipment to Gaza ...
@Israel · 47 mins
Israel Gives Conditional Approval for Cypriot Aid Shipment to Gaza ...
heart comment 0
Israeli Finance Minister’s Controversial Remarks on Gaza Palestinians Ignite Global Concern

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Finance Minister's Controversial Remarks on Gaza Palestinians Ignite Global Concern
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Refugee Camps Spark International Outrage Amid Humanitarian Crisis

By Geeta Pillai

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Refugee Camps Spark International Outrage Amid Humanitarian Crisis
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: An Echo of Apartheid?

By Shivani Chauhan

South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide: An Echo of Apartheid?
Netanyahu Signals Extended Conflict with Hamas in Gaza

By Shivani Chauhan

Netanyahu Signals Extended Conflict with Hamas in Gaza
Latest Headlines
World News
Turks and Caicos Health Minister's Plea: 'Stay Home If Unwell' Amid Holiday Season
2 mins
Turks and Caicos Health Minister's Plea: 'Stay Home If Unwell' Amid Holiday Season
Boris Johnson's New Year Message: A Stirring of Hope and Controversy
3 mins
Boris Johnson's New Year Message: A Stirring of Hope and Controversy
Weather Bureau Warns of Heavy Fog and Haze in Large Region of China
4 mins
Weather Bureau Warns of Heavy Fog and Haze in Large Region of China
China Expels Nine Military Officials in Major Reshuffle
6 mins
China Expels Nine Military Officials in Major Reshuffle
Sporting for Sustainability: VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp Champion Environmental Stewardship
6 mins
Sporting for Sustainability: VIWMA and Antilles X3N Basketball Skillz Camp Champion Environmental Stewardship
BJP's Outreach to Kerala's Christian Community Sparks Online Harassment Allegations
8 mins
BJP's Outreach to Kerala's Christian Community Sparks Online Harassment Allegations
Rajnath Singh's Speech Sets the Tone for India's Future
9 mins
Rajnath Singh's Speech Sets the Tone for India's Future
Navigating the Minefield of Diet Fads on Social Media
9 mins
Navigating the Minefield of Diet Fads on Social Media
From Sobriety to Gambling: Elissa Hubbard's Battle with Addiction
9 mins
From Sobriety to Gambling: Elissa Hubbard's Battle with Addiction
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
15 mins
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
51 mins
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
2 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
3 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
3 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
4 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
5 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
5 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app