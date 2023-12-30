en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

Hamas Denies Israeli Claims of Prisoner Exchange Talks Amid Ongoing Conflict

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:03 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:01 am EST
Hamas Denies Israeli Claims of Prisoner Exchange Talks Amid Ongoing Conflict

Osama Hamdan, a senior representative of Hamas in Lebanon, has categorically denied Israeli claims that discussions of a prisoner exchange between Hamas and Israel are currently taking place. He asserted that such discussions would not commence until there is a cessation of what he described as Israeli aggression. This stance is consistent with Hamas’s long-held position, which insists on a comprehensive halt to Israeli military actions before entering into any prisoner exchange talks.

Accusations of False Narratives

Hamdan accused Israel of disseminating false narratives to alleviate domestic pressure. His comments come in the context of an intense conflict, with Hamas having captured hundreds of individuals during an operation named Operation al-Aqsa Storm against Israeli-occupied territories on October 7. Following this operation, Israel launched a severe military campaign against the Gaza Strip, resulting in at least 21,320 casualties, predominantly women and children.

(Read Also: Israeli Military Targets Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar’s Hideout in Gaza)

Prisoner Exchange During Temporary Ceasefire

During a temporary ceasefire facilitated by Qatar and Egypt, Israel had released 240 Palestinian prisoners in return for 105 individuals released by Hamas. Despite this, Hamdan insists that the tools and capabilities are at hand for Hamas to enforce a ceasefire, emphasizing that the only resolution to the current impasse is for Israel to cease aggression and make concessions.

(Read Also: Allegations of Abuse Surface Following Israeli Assault on Gaza)

International Intervention and Accusations

The ongoing conflict has drawn international attention, with UN Chief Antonio Guterres calling for a ceasefire and South Africa initiating a case against Israel in the international court. The war has led to widespread displacement, shortages of food, water, fuel, and medicine, and dire living conditions for the people of Gaza. Israel has rejected these accusations and has recalled its ambassador from South Africa.

Read More

0
Israel
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Jerusalem's Old City Sees Tensions Rise Over Contentious Real Estate Deal

By Shivani Chauhan

Psychological Warfare Alleged in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Family Names on Bombs

By Shivani Chauhan

Gaza Conflict: Untold Story of Journalists on the Frontline

By Shivani Chauhan

The Human Cost of Gaza Conflict: A Palestinian Woman's Heartbreaking Loss

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Palestinians Under Amplified Lockdown Near Hebron: A Tale of Disparity ...
@Human Rights · 2 hours
Palestinians Under Amplified Lockdown Near Hebron: A Tale of Disparity ...
heart comment 0
Israeli Bombardment Intensifies, Gaza Crisis Deepens

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Bombardment Intensifies, Gaza Crisis Deepens
UNRWA Chief Lazzarini Rebuts Claims of Aid Delivery Failures in Gaza

By Aqsa Younas Rana

UNRWA Chief Lazzarini Rebuts Claims of Aid Delivery Failures in Gaza
Israeli Air Strike in Rafah: A Tragic Escalation in Gaza Conflict

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Israeli Air Strike in Rafah: A Tragic Escalation in Gaza Conflict
Israeli Military Targets Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar’s Hideout in Gaza

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Israeli Military Targets Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar's Hideout in Gaza
Latest Headlines
World News
Celtic Challenge Kick-off: Wolfhounds vs Clovers Derby
49 seconds
Celtic Challenge Kick-off: Wolfhounds vs Clovers Derby
Brooke Hogan's Secret Wedding: Married to NHL Player Steven Oleksy
1 min
Brooke Hogan's Secret Wedding: Married to NHL Player Steven Oleksy
Athlete Tukiso Faces Unexpected Hurdle: Flight Cancellations Highlight Need for Better Event Planning
3 mins
Athlete Tukiso Faces Unexpected Hurdle: Flight Cancellations Highlight Need for Better Event Planning
Hull City Secures Championship Playoff Spot Amid Exciting Matchday
7 mins
Hull City Secures Championship Playoff Spot Amid Exciting Matchday
India 2023: A Year of Triumphs and Trials
8 mins
India 2023: A Year of Triumphs and Trials
Transformative Goal-Setting: Enhancing S.M.A.R.T with the '4 Ps' & a Healthy Start to the Year
8 mins
Transformative Goal-Setting: Enhancing S.M.A.R.T with the '4 Ps' & a Healthy Start to the Year
Bhutan’s Media Arbitrator Warns Political Candidate Over Misuse of Media
8 mins
Bhutan’s Media Arbitrator Warns Political Candidate Over Misuse of Media
AK Party Gears Up for Pivotal Istanbul Elections: A City's Political Destiny Hangs in the Balance
9 mins
AK Party Gears Up for Pivotal Istanbul Elections: A City's Political Destiny Hangs in the Balance
14th Amendment Challenge: Trump's Presidential Eligibility in Question
9 mins
14th Amendment Challenge: Trump's Presidential Eligibility in Question
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
1 hour
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
3 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
5 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
6 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
6 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
6 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
6 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app