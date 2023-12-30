Hamas Denies Israeli Claims of Prisoner Exchange Talks Amid Ongoing Conflict

Osama Hamdan, a senior representative of Hamas in Lebanon, has categorically denied Israeli claims that discussions of a prisoner exchange between Hamas and Israel are currently taking place. He asserted that such discussions would not commence until there is a cessation of what he described as Israeli aggression. This stance is consistent with Hamas’s long-held position, which insists on a comprehensive halt to Israeli military actions before entering into any prisoner exchange talks.

Accusations of False Narratives

Hamdan accused Israel of disseminating false narratives to alleviate domestic pressure. His comments come in the context of an intense conflict, with Hamas having captured hundreds of individuals during an operation named Operation al-Aqsa Storm against Israeli-occupied territories on October 7. Following this operation, Israel launched a severe military campaign against the Gaza Strip, resulting in at least 21,320 casualties, predominantly women and children.

Prisoner Exchange During Temporary Ceasefire

During a temporary ceasefire facilitated by Qatar and Egypt, Israel had released 240 Palestinian prisoners in return for 105 individuals released by Hamas. Despite this, Hamdan insists that the tools and capabilities are at hand for Hamas to enforce a ceasefire, emphasizing that the only resolution to the current impasse is for Israel to cease aggression and make concessions.

International Intervention and Accusations

The ongoing conflict has drawn international attention, with UN Chief Antonio Guterres calling for a ceasefire and South Africa initiating a case against Israel in the international court. The war has led to widespread displacement, shortages of food, water, fuel, and medicine, and dire living conditions for the people of Gaza. Israel has rejected these accusations and has recalled its ambassador from South Africa.

