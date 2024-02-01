Graphic Film on Hamas Terrorism Stirs Deep Emotions at Restoring National Confidence Summit

It was a day of heavy hearts and solemn faces at the Restoring National Confidence Summit in Planet Hollywood Resort, as attendees sat through the powerful screening of "Bearing Witness to the October 7th Massacre". The film, a harrowing chronicle of the extreme violence perpetrated by Hamas terrorists in Israel, left an indelible mark on all who bore witness to it.

Graphic Content Sheds Light on Brutality

Produced by the Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson's Unit, the film contained graphic footage captured from the body cameras of terrorists, victims' cell phones, and security cameras. The vivid images brought to life the scenes of the Nova music festival, transforming into a horrifying spectacle where 364 civilians, including Israeli and American Jews, were mercilessly killed.

Introduction by Israel Bachar

Israel Bachar, the consul general of Israel to the Pacific Southwest, introduced the screening. A seasoned diplomat, Bachar has been working tirelessly in America following the attacks, to handle the shock and horror that gripped the Israeli people. The terror attack was not a military operation, but a targeted massacre of Israeli Jews, an act of extreme violence that shook the nation and world alike.

Fighting Misinformation and Anti-Semitism

In his address, Bachar also highlighted the rise in anti-Semitism in America, attributing a part of it to the proliferation of online misinformation. Emphasizing the need to combat social media misinformation, Bachar underscored the newfound determination of Jewish Americans to fight anti-Semitism. The screening of the film was not only a tribute to the victims but also a resolute stand against the spread of hatred and bigotry.