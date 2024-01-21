Global Prosecutors Delegation to Probe Hamas Hostage Crisis in Israel

In a significant move on the international stage, an assembly of prosecutors from various countries, including the U.S., Germany, Bulgaria, The Czech Republic, Portugal, and Estonia, are set to arrive in Israel on Monday. The purpose of their visit is to probe into the abduction of their nationals by Hamas in Gaza, which occurred on October 7.

International Solidarity in the Face of Terrorism

This delegation also comprises envoys from Japan, Australia, and Denmark. The collective response to the hostage crisis underscores the global implications of such security incidents. The Justice Ministry emphasized that the delegation's visit would illuminate the heinous acts perpetrated by Hamas.

A Meeting with Hostages' Families and ICJ Delegation

During their stay, the visiting prosecutors are scheduled to meet with the families of the hostages. These meetings are set to provide them with firsthand accounts and personal insights into the crisis, thus deepening their understanding of the situation. Additionally, the delegation will engage with members of Israel's representation to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.