en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Global Pro-Palestine Protests: A Show of Solidarity at the Israeli Embassy in Canberra

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:20 pm EST
Global Pro-Palestine Protests: A Show of Solidarity at the Israeli Embassy in Canberra

In an emphatic display of global solidarity, pro-Palestinian protests erupted in major cities around the world on January 13, 2024. The demonstrations, occurring in the backdrop of the escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict, witnessed thousands of people marching through the streets of Washington, London, Paris, New York, Berlin, and other cities. The protesters demanded an immediate ceasefire and increased support for the Palestinian people.

Global Outcry for Peace

From the White House to the Capitol, the streets of Washington D.C. echoed with the chants of protesters. Similar scenes played out in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Seattle. Across the Atlantic, in London, a massive crowd gathered outside the Israeli Embassy, expressing their staunch support for Palestine and calling for a cessation of the conflict. This demonstration in London was one of the largest, highlighting the magnitude of international concern over this issue. Protests also enveloped other European cities, including Paris, Berlin, and Geneva.

A Rally in Israel

In a poignant display of human suffering, families of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas also organized a rally in Israel. They unveiled a replica of the tunnel where their loved ones were held captive, adding a deeply personal dimension to the ongoing struggle.

Protest at the Israeli Embassy in Canberra

Canberra, Australia, was not left untouched by these global waves of protest. Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators convened at the Israeli and United States embassies, demanding an immediate ceasefire and the lifting of the siege of Gaza. They called for an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestine and the cessation of US financial, military, and diplomatic support for Israel.

During the demonstration, an unnamed protester criticized Israeli diplomats, accusing them of murdering Palestinians and declaring them unwelcome. The protester’s words underscored the heightened tensions and contentious nature of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The demonstration also saw the protesters holding Palestinian and South African flags. This gesture was interpreted as a reference to South Africa’s recent actions against Israel in the International Court of Justice. South Africa has accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, a charge that has significantly inflamed global tensions.

The protest in Canberra, therefore, not only echoed the global outcry for peace but also highlighted the international dimensions of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

0
International Relations Israel Palestine
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
7 mins ago
Taiwan Straddles the Line: Historical Strategies in Modern Geopolitics
In the midst of rising regional tensions, Taiwan finds itself at the center of a geopolitical maelstrom, delicately balancing its economic dependency on mainland China with its political aspirations for autonomy and international recognition. As this island nation, claimed by China but functioning as an independent government, grapples with a more assertive Beijing, it appears
Taiwan Straddles the Line: Historical Strategies in Modern Geopolitics
India and Maldives Agree on Troops Withdrawal Amid Diplomatic Strains
16 mins ago
India and Maldives Agree on Troops Withdrawal Amid Diplomatic Strains
North Korea's Solid-Fuel Missile Test: A Leap in Military Capabilities
25 mins ago
North Korea's Solid-Fuel Missile Test: A Leap in Military Capabilities
Political Standoff Delays Inauguration of Guatemala's President-Elect Bernardo Arevalo
10 mins ago
Political Standoff Delays Inauguration of Guatemala's President-Elect Bernardo Arevalo
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
14 mins ago
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
Concerns Raised Over Safety of Indian Workers Heading to Israeli Conflict Zones
14 mins ago
Concerns Raised Over Safety of Indian Workers Heading to Israeli Conflict Zones
Latest Headlines
World News
Nikki Haley's 2024 Presidential Campaign: An Unusual Approach to Policy Transparency
10 seconds
Nikki Haley's 2024 Presidential Campaign: An Unusual Approach to Policy Transparency
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: Duty Amidst Adversity
15 seconds
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: Duty Amidst Adversity
Jersey Teachers Presented with New Pay Offer and Strike Ban: A Closer Look
1 min
Jersey Teachers Presented with New Pay Offer and Strike Ban: A Closer Look
Socceroos' Stephen Laybutt: A Legacy of Courage and Altruism
2 mins
Socceroos' Stephen Laybutt: A Legacy of Courage and Altruism
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as New President, Signaling a Deepening Rift with China
2 mins
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as New President, Signaling a Deepening Rift with China
Beloved Melbourne Doctor Ash Gordon Tragically Killed in Home Burglary
3 mins
Beloved Melbourne Doctor Ash Gordon Tragically Killed in Home Burglary
Tommy Fleetwood Triumphs at Dubai Invitational with Birdie-Birdie Finish
3 mins
Tommy Fleetwood Triumphs at Dubai Invitational with Birdie-Birdie Finish
House Republicans to Re-subpoena Hunter Biden Amid Impeachment Inquiry
4 mins
House Republicans to Re-subpoena Hunter Biden Amid Impeachment Inquiry
Rising Opposition in Poland: Mass Protests Against Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Media Policies
5 mins
Rising Opposition in Poland: Mass Protests Against Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Media Policies
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
11 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
14 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
18 mins
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
2 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
3 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
6 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
6 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app