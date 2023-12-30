en English
Israel

Gideon Levy: Fostering Empathy for Gaza in Israeli Society

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:06 pm EST
Gideon Levy: Fostering Empathy for Gaza in Israeli Society

In a stark revelation, Gideon Levy, an acclaimed Israeli journalist, has voiced his increasing trepidation over the Israeli public’s ignorance relating to the dire situation in Gaza. This disquieting lack of awareness, Levy argues, significantly contributes to their inability to grasp the full implications of Israel’s actions in the region.

A Culture of Ignorance and Apathy

Levy, a seasoned columnist for the prominent Israeli newspaper Haaretz, has critically examined the pervasive support in Israel for the Gaza conflict. He points out that Israel’s media systemically refrains from showcasing the harsh realities on the ground in Gaza. This selective reporting, he suggests, makes it conveniently effortless for the Israeli populace to endorse the war.

Dehumanizing the ‘Other’

Painting a chilling picture of the aftermath of the Israeli bombardment in Gaza, Levy expressed his deep concern over the disturbing absence of critique, interrogations, or resistance to the war within Israel. A sentiment has been cultivated within Israeli society, he points out, that deems it ‘almost criminal’ to manifest solidarity with the Palestinians. This sentiment underscores a social and political climate where comprehending or advocating the Palestinian perspective, especially in Gaza, is met with either disapproval or outright hostility.

Voices of Dissent

The discourse also includes tweets and statements from a myriad of individuals, including a notable Israeli historian, unequivocally criticizing Israeli attitudes towards Gaza. Topics ranging from the Hamas pogrom, Israeli education, to allegations of war crimes against Palestinians, with a particular emphasis on the deliberate targeting of civilians, are candidly discussed. The conversation extends to the urgent call for accountability, an immediate ceasefire, and the repercussions of this violence on the region and globally.

Levy’s commentary illuminates the profound divisions and polarized perspectives that pervade Israeli society concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It underscores the formidable challenges in cultivating a more nuanced and empathetic comprehension of the Gazans’ plight among the Israeli populace.

0
Israel Palestine
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

