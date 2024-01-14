en English
Germany

Germany Faces Backlash for Legally Supporting Israel at ICJ


By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:17 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 11:55 pm EST
In a move that has sent waves of controversy across the international stage, Germany has become the first country to legally back Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as a third party. This decision has sparked widespread criticism, particularly from United Nations rapporteurs, who have expressed their concerns on the implications of Germany’s legal support for Israel amidst the ongoing conflicts, particularly in the Gaza Strip.

A Historic Intervention

Germany’s declaration to intervene on Israel’s behalf at the ICJ came in response to South Africa’s charge of ‘genocide’ against Israel. The German government emphasized its commitment to the UN Genocide Convention and opposed the ‘political instrumentalization’ of the convention. The move is seen as a firm rejection of the accusation of genocide against Israel, and a solid endorsement of Israel’s right to self-defense.

Reactions to Germany’s Stance

Notably, the move has drawn sharp criticism from Balakrishnan Rajagopal, the UN special rapporteur on the right to adequate housing, who described it as a ‘shocking abdication of all responsibility by Germany’. Rajagopal urged Germany to support the enforcement of the Genocide Convention instead of opposing it. Similarly, Tlaleng Mofokeng, UN special rapporteur on the right to health, criticized Germany’s decision, pointing out the irony of Germany, with its own history of committing genocides, attempting to shield Israel, referred to as ‘another genocide and an occupying nuclear power.’

The Fallout

The backlash denotes concerns about Germany’s stance and its potential implications, especially in the context of ongoing conflicts. The decision has led to increased tensions in the West Bank and a significant number of casualties in the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his gratitude to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for Germany’s support, further contributing to the contentious international dialogue.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

