Human Rights

Gaza’s Humanitarian Crisis: Children Struggle for Drinking Water Amid Israeli Siege

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:56 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 5:25 am EST
Gaza humanitarian crisis

As the Israeli-imposed siege on the Gaza Strip continues, a humanitarian crisis unravels. The blockade has led to an acute scarcity of essential resources, most notably potable water. This scarcity has become a matter of life and death for Gaza residents, especially the children who are struggling to find clean drinking water. The dire situation elucidates the effects prolonged conflicts have on civilian populations, particularly vulnerable groups like children.

Heightened Crisis Amidst Siege

UNRWA, United Nations Relief and Works Agency, warns that not enough aid is entering the besieged Gaza, putting 40 percent of the population at risk of famine. The Israeli curbs on the entry of aid trucks and continuous bombing have exacerbated the situation. Israel’s relentless aerial bombardment and ground invasion have resulted in significant casualties, the majority of whom are civilians. Israel has been accused of hindering aid and targeting civilians and hospitals during the Gaza war, which escalated in October 2023.

Devastating Impact on Civilians

The conflict’s devastating impact is evident in the casualty numbers, with the deaths and injuries of thousands of Palestinians, over 70% of whom are women and children. The intense conflict has forced more than 1.90 million people to flee their homes, leading to nearly 85% of the population being internally displaced. The health system is on the brink of collapse, with only 13 out of 36 hospitals partially functioning at three times their capacity. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has issued an urgent appeal for USD 69 million to support the rising humanitarian needs.

International Response and Future Implications

The UN Security Council has passed a resolution calling for the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance into Gaza and an end to the Israel-Hamas war. However, despite international efforts, the threat of famine in Gaza is intensifying daily. The World Food Programme reports adults often forgoing meals to ensure children have enough to eat. This situation underscores the urgent need for increased aid and a ceasefire to address the escalating crisis. The lack of access to basic necessities like drinking water in the Gaza Strip is a stark reminder of the consequences of prolonged conflicts on civilian populations, particularly children, who bear the brunt of restrictions and lack of supplies.

Human Rights Israel Palestine
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

