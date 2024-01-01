en English
Conflict & Defence

Gaza Humanitarian Crisis Deepens Amid Full Israeli Blockade

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:48 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 6:12 am EST
A crisis of epic proportions unfurls in the Gaza Strip as Israel imposes a full blockade, severely restricting the flow of goods and much-needed humanitarian aid. The ensuing struggle for survival among the Palestinian population for food and essential supplies paints a grim picture of desperation and despair. These circumstances have prompted international appeals for intervention, addressing the escalating humanitarian catastrophe in the region.

The blockade has dramatically aggravated the already dire economic conditions in Gaza, impacting the daily lives of the residents and amplifying the urgency for conflict resolution. Limited aid trucks are permitted entry, leading to chaotic scenes of Palestinians vying for provisions from these scarce resources. The situation has been described as impossible for those in need, and for those attempting to provide aid. The impact of the blockade is observed in every facet of Gazan life, from the deteriorating medical care to the scarcity of food and decent living conditions.

International Intervention: A Call to Action

Amidst the crisis, the UN Security Council has passed resolutions demanding the immediate, safe, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance directly to the Palestinian civilian population in Gaza. Despite these efforts, logistical hurdles continue to limit the delivery of aid. As the entire population of Gaza faces acute hunger, the risk of famine looms large. The worryingly high numbers of civilian fatalities due to heavy Israeli bombardment and the destruction of thousands of homes adds to the deepening crisis.

The conflict has not only resulted in the loss of life and property but has also impeded ongoing efforts to provide essential healthcare and life-saving assistance. The threat of infectious diseases spreading in overcrowded shelters adds another layer to the crisis. The humanitarian workers striving to provide aid amidst these conditions have been targeted in the conflict, leading to further complications. The crisis has also led to the forcible displacement of 1.8 million Palestinians since the war began three months ago.

In response to the crisis, Israel has decided to ease its maritime blockade of Gaza for the first time since 2007. This move allows relief ships to reach the war-torn Palestinian region through a third country, Cyprus. The maritime blockade was put in place 16 years ago when Hamas took control of the Palestinian enclave in the Gaza Strip.

Conflict & Defence
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

