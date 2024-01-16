Gaza Conflict's Grim 100th Day: 24,000 Dead and No End in Sight

The conflict in Gaza has now stretched into its grim 100th day, leaving a staggering 24,000 dead, a majority of which are women and children. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, unwavering in his resolve, has vowed to continue the war 'until total victory' is achieved, with the primary goals being the elimination of Hamas, the return of hostages, and ensuring Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel.

A Bombardment Campaign Met with Global Condemnation

Undertaking a massive bombardment campaign, the Israeli military has faced condemnation from across the globe. The reaction is largely in response to the historically high scale of destruction and civilian casualties. Even the United States, one of Israel's closest allies, has voiced its disapproval.

The Cost of War: Civilian Destruction and Military Losses

Since the onset of the conflict on October 7, 2023, the Israeli army, too, has suffered heavy losses with 188 soldiers falling in the line of duty. The conflict was instigated by a violent assault by Hamas that claimed the lives of 1,200 people, leading to hostages being taken. Hamas, with an estimated 20,000 fighters, has ingeniously leveraged a network of tunnels, engaging in asymmetric warfare within urban environments.

The Israeli strategy, aimed at minimizing military casualties, has led to an intensive aerial bombardment, decimating entire areas of Gaza. Euro Med Human Rights Monitor, a reputable human rights organization, reports that the total casualty figures, including the wounded and missing, could be as high as 90,000, constituting 4% of Gaza's population.

A Dire Situation with No Respite in Sight

The situation on the ground remains perilous, with no signs of a ceasefire or a change in military tactics. The international implications of the conflict continue to unfold, with clashes between Iranian-backed groups and the U.S. and Israel in the region. This conflict has not only brought untold suffering to those in the war-torn region but also threatens to destabilize an already volatile Middle East.