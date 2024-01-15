Gallant Urges Government Action to Enhance the Palestinian Authority’s Strength

The Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, has raised concerns over the escalating attempts by Hamas to incite violence in the West Bank, often referred to as ‘Judea and Samaria’ by the Israeli government. His primary focus is on the importance of bolstering the Palestinian Authority (PA) to curb potential terror outbreaks.

Strengthening the Palestinian Authority

Gallant emphasized the need to judiciously handle the issues of Palestinian laborers and tax funds, which serve as the lifeblood of the PA’s financial stability. He believes that a robust PA aligns with Israel’s best security interests, particularly in light of the recent war triggered by a Hamas attack on October 7. Prior to the conflict, a substantial number of Palestinians with work permits were gainfully employed in Israel.

Proposed Pilot Program for Palestinian Workers

A proposed pilot program is being considered to allow a controlled influx of Palestinian workers from the West Bank into Israel. This initiative, under strict supervision, aims to mitigate the risk of unrest among the unemployed Palestinian population, who could potentially be lured into violent activities by groups like Hamas and Iran offering financial incentives.

Israel’s Dilemma

Security officials have urged Prime Minister Netanyahu to rethink cabinet decisions that withheld tax revenues intended for the PA and restricted the entry of Palestinian workers. They warn that these policies could precipitate the PA’s collapse and leave Israel accountable for West Bank Palestinians. Despite these alarming warnings, Netanyahu faces strong opposition from far-right ministers within his coalition.

As these internal and external challenges persist, the Israel Defense Forces continue their operations in the West Bank. The police are maintaining a high alert status due to the specter of violence escalating. The recent arrests of two sisters of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri, accused of inciting terrorism against Israel, underscore the volatile situation in the region.