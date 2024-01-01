en English
Israel

Friendly Fire: The Hidden Cost of the Gaza Conflict

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:32 am EST
Friendly Fire: The Hidden Cost of the Gaza Conflict

The Israeli public was shocked on Monday by a report revealing that roughly one-sixth of Israeli soldiers killed in the ongoing ground offensive in Gaza were victims of friendly fire or operational incidents. The report, released by the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN), narrated that out of the 29 Israeli soldiers killed since October 27, 18 tragically died due to friendly fire, two were eliminated by gunfire under unspecified circumstances, and nine lost their lives in ammunition mishaps, weapons incidents, or vehicular collisions.

Details of the Conflict

Since the conflict’s escalation on October 7, following a cross-border attack by Hamas, Israel has lost at least 506 brave soldiers, with 172 deaths occurring since the start of the ground offensive. Israel’s response to the initial attack has been a series of relentless air and ground assaults on the Gaza Strip. The consequences of this conflict have been catastrophic, with a reported 21,822 Palestinians killed and 56,451 injured.

Impact on Gaza’s Infrastructure and Residents

Gaza’s infrastructure has been decimated, with 60% damaged or completely destroyed. Nearly 2 million of its residents have been displaced, struggling with severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine. The conflict has not just claimed lives but has drastically affected the lives of those who survive, pushing them towards an uncertain future.

Unveiling the Hidden Costs of War

Out of the 170 soldiers killed in the Gaza Strip, 29 were victims of friendly fire and other accidents, a sobering reminder of the hidden costs of war. The IDF attributes these fatal accidents to a variety of factors including the large number of forces operating in Gaza, communication issues between forces, and soldiers being exhausted and not paying attention to regulations. In the face of such tragic losses, it becomes crucial to question if the cost of war is too high and if there are alternative paths to peace that have yet to be explored.

Israel Military Palestine
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

