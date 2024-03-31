Franciscans Celebrate Holy Thursday at Jerusalem's Cenacle, Highlighting Historical Ownership Disputes

On Holy Thursday, a significant event took place in Jerusalem as the Franciscans of the Custody of the Holy Land were welcomed into the Cenacle, the site of Jesus' Last Supper and a focal point of religious and historical significance. This celebration, presided over by the Custos of the Holy Land, Father Francesco Patton, not only commemorated the Last Supper but also underscored the ongoing disputes over ownership and rights of access to this sacred site.

Historical Significance and Current Tensions

The Cenacle, located on Mount Zion, is a site of immense religious importance to Christians, Jews, and Muslims alike. For Christians, it is where Jesus instituted the Eucharist and washed his apostles' feet, embodying the new commandment of love and service. However, the site is also traditionally associated with King David's tomb, leading to centuries of tension and conflict over ownership and worship rights. Father Narciso Klimas, historian and archivist of the Custody of the Holy Land, detailed the Franciscans' historical presence at the site, dating back to 1342, and the complex history of expulsion and negotiation that has followed.

The Right to Worship

Despite the Cenacle being transformed into a mosque and later a synagogue, the Franciscans have never ceased their efforts to maintain a presence, especially on Holy Thursday and Pentecost. These efforts included various strategies to ensure their right to pray at this significant site. The negotiations and arrangements made with the Ottoman Empire and later the State of Israel have allowed the Franciscans some access, yet the desire for regular celebration with pilgrims remains a point of contention. The current Israeli control of the site and the strong Jewish religious character of the surrounding neighborhood add layers of complexity to the ongoing discussions between the Holy See and the State of Israel.

The Celebration and Its Implications

The Mass at the Cenacle, highlighted by Father Patton's homily on love and service, was followed by a traditional procession to three churches, symbolizing the Franciscans' historic journey and the hospitality they received after being expelled from the Cenacle. This event not only commemorates a pivotal moment in Christian history but also brings to light the intricate web of religious, historical, and political factors that continue to shape the landscape of worship and coexistence in Jerusalem. As negotiations between the Holy See and the State of Israel progress, the hope for a resolution that respects the rights and traditions of all stakeholders remains a focal point of interest and concern.