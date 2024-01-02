Four Palestinians Killed in Israeli Raid Amidst Escalating Violence in West Bank

In the early hours of the morning, the northern town of Azzun in the occupied West Bank was rocked by a raid conducted by the Israeli military. The operation resulted in the demise of four Palestinians. The Israeli forces reported that the deceased had attacked them with explosives from inside a fortified building. During the violent encounter, an Israeli soldier sustained injuries. The Israeli military released an image of three Carlo submachine guns allegedly in the possession of the Palestinians.

Deadliest Year on Record

The violence in Azzun was not an isolated incident. The West Bank has had a turbulent year with numerous clashes reported across its landscape. 2023 marked a significant surge in violence, making it the ‘most violent’ year on record for settler attacks. Since the onset of the Gaza war on October 7, at least 320 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli army and settlers. In this period, nearly 5,000 Palestinians have been taken into custody. The United States, in an attempt to curb this wave of violence, has announced its decision to refuse visa applications from extremist Israeli settlers who engage in attacks on Palestinians.

Unabating Tensions

The tensions were not confined to Azzun. Reports of clashes in Qalqilya surfaced, with visual evidence showing an Israeli soldier kicking a wounded Palestinian man in the head. The West Bank, under Israeli military occupation since the 1967 Six-Day War, has witnessed escalating tensions following the conflict between Israel and the Gaza Strip’s Hamas rulers. The region is home to approximately three million Palestinians and 490,000 settlers, whose settlements are considered illegal under international law.

Global Response

The global community has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation in the West Bank. The United Nations has condemned the rapid decline in human rights in the region and has implored Israeli authorities to halt the violence against the Palestinian population. The US has amplified its pressure to contain the violence, announcing its decision to deny visas to extremist Israeli settlers who instigate attacks against Palestinians.

