Israel

Former Hamas Hostage Mia Schem Breaks Silence on Captivity Ordeal

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:11 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 3:41 am EST
Mia Schem Hamas Hostage

In a chilling revelation, Mia Schem, a 21-year-old French-Israeli tattoo artist, has shared her ordeal of being held captive for 54 days by Hamas militants in Gaza. Schem, released in November as part of a swap deal between Hamas and the Israeli government, broke her silence in an interview with an Israeli media outlet.

The Trauma of Captivity

During her captivity, Schem underwent a traumatic surgery on her arm conducted by a vet without anesthesia. She described the terrifying experience saying she felt like ‘an animal in a zoo’. The incident strongly highlights the inhumane conditions hostages are subjected to in such scenarios.

The Complex Web of Hamas

An intriguing part of Schem’s account was the revelation of ‘entire families’ being involved with Hamas. She was reportedly abducted from the Supernova music festival in the Negev desert by Hamas fighters and held captive by a civilian family in Gaza. This aspect raises serious questions about household roles in captivity scenarios and the complexity of the conflicts in the region.

Mia Schem: A Voice for the Forgotten

Despite a Hamas video where Schem was coerced into praising the militants, her interview narrates a story of severe deprivation. Her plea for the remaining captives not to be forgotten echoes with urgency. With stalled negotiations, at least 129 hostages remain in Gaza, their fate hanging in the balance.

Schem’s story is more than just a personal account of survival. It serves to shed light on the human suffering involved in the conflicts in the region, reminding us all of the lives caught in the crossfire, waiting for a chance at freedom.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

