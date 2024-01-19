Female Combat Soldiers Transforming the Israeli Military

In a move that marks a significant evolution in gender dynamics within the Israeli military, female combat soldiers are now serving on the front lines for the first time since the country's establishment in 1948. Leading the charge in this historic shift is 23-year-old Captain Amit Busi, a company commander at the helm of a mixed-gender unit of 83 soldiers operating in northern Gaza.

Transforming the Battlefield

The unit, under Captain Busi's leadership, comprises almost half of men, including Jews, Druze, and Bedouin Muslim men. They engage in high-stakes combat roles such as search-and-rescue operations, aiding infantry in entering damaged and booby-trapped buildings, and evacuating wounded soldiers from the battlefield. Moreover, they also play a crucial role in locating enemy combatants, weapons, and rocket launchers, while ensuring the safety of their camp.

Breaking Gender Barriers

This year, trials for female recruits across two frontline Israel Defense Forces (IDF) units, including the Israeli Air Force’s search-and-rescue unit and the Combat Engineering Corps’ Yahalom Unit, have started. It’s part of a long-term initiative to admit more women into traditionally male-dominated combat roles. The Yahalom Unit trials alone are expected to involve 130 potential female recruits, with successful candidates enlisting in April or November 2023.

The Road to Equality

As of 2021, women comprised around 18% of combat troops in the IDF, a significant increase from less than 5% in 2014. The push for integration came after four female teenage recruits attempted to force the military to allow them to enlist in men-only units. This prompted the IDF to examine ways to increase the percentage of women in all positions. The presence of female combat soldiers and officers in such high-risk scenarios, highlighted by Captain Busi's leadership and the trust she has earned from her diverse team, underscores the changing face of military service in Israel.