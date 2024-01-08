en English
Israel

‘Fauda’ Star Idan Amedi Seriously Injured While Serving in Gaza

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:57 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 8:35 pm EST
‘Fauda’ Star Idan Amedi Seriously Injured While Serving in Gaza

Idan Amedi, the Israeli singer, songwriter, and actor, notably known for his performance in the hit Netflix series, ‘Fauda’, has been gravely injured while serving his duty in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Gaza. The 35-year-old star sustained a serious injury from shrapnel, prompting an immediate airlift to Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, where he underwent surgery.

Star Turned Soldier

Following the horrific October 7 massacre that claimed the lives of over 1,200 people, Amedi enlisted with the IDF’s Combat Engineering Corps, emerging as one of the first renowned Israelis to respond to the call of duty. Amedi’s decision to join the war effort has been commendably described by the creators of ‘Fauda’, Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, as the actions of a ‘real-life hero’.

Support and Prayers Pour in

News of Amedi’s injury sparked a wave of support and well-wishes from fans, colleagues, and even the Israeli Embassy in Greece. The ‘Fauda’ official Instagram account hailed him as a kind, warm, and passionate team member whose musical talents are cherished on set. The Amedi family has requested prayers and positive thoughts for his recovery. Despite the severity of his injuries, Amedi’s father has assured that the wound is not life-threatening, and his son is expected to make a full recovery.

Amedi’s Stance on the Gaza Conflict

Prior to his injury, Amedi had been a vocal supporter of Israel’s military actions in Gaza on social media platforms, urging critics to refrain from negative commentary. His active involvement in the conflict underscores the participation of celebrities and entertainment industry professionals in the ongoing strife.

Amedi’s journey from a known face on television screens to a real-life soldier fighting on the frontlines presents a stirring narrative of celebrity engagement in national crises. His fame in Israel is rooted not only in his role as Sagi Tzur in ‘Fauda’ but also in his music career, with memorable performances on the talent show ‘Kochav Nolad’ and five studio albums to his name.

0
Israel Military
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

