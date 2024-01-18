False Narrative of Racial Division in Israel: Experts Sound Alarm

A narrative of racial division and oppression is gaining traction, inaccurately portraying Israel as a nation of white colonizers subjugating people of color in Palestine. This false story, echoing sentiments often voiced on academic campuses and within leftist ideologies, has been embraced by pro-Hamas protestors in the United States. It paints a stark, racially divided picture of the Israeli and Palestinian populations, which sharply contrasts with the reality of Israel’s demographic diversity.

Israel: A Melting Pot of Cultures and Ethnicities

Contrary to the narrative being propagated, Israel’s population is a kaleidoscope of races, cultures, ethnicities, and religions. The country is home to Jews from various backgrounds, including Sephardic Jews of Turkish, Persian, Arab, and African descent, as well as Ashkenazi Jews from Europe. Official data reveals that over 20% of Israelis are Arabs with full rights, illustrating the immense diversity within the nation.

Countering the Narrative with Facts

The victims of a recent Hamas terror attack in Israel were a testament to this diversity. They represented a wide array of races and religions and had ethnic roots extending to 30 different countries. This demographic reality starkly challenges the narrative of white supremacy against Israel, a dangerous lie that not only fuels antisemitism but also puts Israelis and American Jews at risk.

Expert Opinions and Warnings

Experts have expressed concern over the spread of this narrative. Michael Makovsky, president and CEO of JINSA, warns that this narrative is endangering lives, while Dan Feferman, a former national security adviser to the Israel Defense Ministry and executive director of Sharaka, emphasizes the importance of unity between Israelis and Arabs. Charles Wax, a San Diego business executive, highlights the rights and diversity of Arabs in Israel.

The experts contend that Israel’s true demographic makeup contradicts the anti-Zionist narrative. It reflects the historic journey of the Jewish people across different regions, illustrating a narrative of coexistence rather than one of racial division and oppression.