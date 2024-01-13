en English
Israel

Fallen IDF Hero Capt. Harel Ittah: A Legacy of Bravery and Devotion

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:07 am EST
Fallen IDF Hero Capt. Harel Ittah: A Legacy of Bravery and Devotion

Bravery, selflessness, and devotion are the traits that carved a deep impression in the hearts of those who knew Capt. Harel Ittah. The 22-year-old commander from Netanya, Israel, serving in the Givati Brigade’s reconnaissance unit, is being remembered as a hero after succumbing to the wounds he sustained in a battle in Gaza.

The Life and Legacy of Harel Ittah

Harel was injured on December 22 and breathed his last on New Year’s Eve. His dedication to his family, girlfriend, and his 16-year-old pug, Chaki, was known to all. But it was his commitment to his nation and his soldiers that set him apart. Despite a previous injury that could have ended his service, Harel chose to continue, demonstrating an unswerving commitment to his soldiers and his nation.

Bravery Beyond Duty

On October 7, Harel was off-duty when he heard about the atrocities committed by Hamas. His response was one of incredible bravery, an act that was only revealed to his family during the mourning period. His team, ‘Tzevet Ittah,’ expressed deep admiration and love for him, a testament to his impactful leadership.

A Hero’s Tragic End

When Harel led his team into Gaza, he didn’t just face the enemy; he also showed compassion. Upon finding a stray Alsatian puppy, he cared for it, reflecting his innate kindness. Tragically, it was in Gaza that Harel met his end when a booby-trapped house exploded. Throughout his hospitalization, his family and community fervently prayed for his recovery. However, Harel did not make it, leaving behind a legacy of courage and compassion.

The nation of Israel and Harel’s community now mourn the loss of a hero. Harel Ittah was a figure of bravery and selflessness, a young man who prioritized others above himself. His spirit of service is an enduring testament to his life, reminding all of the values that truly matter.

Israel Military
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

