Ex-US State Department Official Discusses Sexual Violence in Israel and UN's Response

UN to Launch Investigation on Accusations of Sexual Assault by Hamas

The United Nations has announced its decision to launch an information-gathering mission on the accusations of sexual assault by Hamas during the October attack in Israel. Pramila Patten, the UN special representative on sexual violence in conflict, will spearhead the investigation, focusing on sexual violence reportedly committed during the attacks and its aftermath. The plan includes meeting survivors, witnesses, and recently released hostages and detainees to identify support avenues. The UN has been criticized for its slow response to victims' accounts of rape and sexual assault allegedly committed during the attack.

Accountability for Sexual Violence Against Israeli Civilians

The content discusses the demand for accountability for sexual violence against Israeli civilians during the October 7 Hamas attacks, including serious allegations of rapes, genital mutilation, and other forms of sexual torture. UN-appointed independent experts have termed these acts as gross violations of international law, amounting to war crimes and possibly crimes against humanity. The experts have also engaged with Hamas authorities, calling for their cooperation with the investigators.

Evidence of Sexual Violence During Attacks

The report provides detailed accounts of sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas militants during the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israeli communities, including rape, assault, and mutilation of women and girls. The evidence comprises testimonies, video footage, photographs, and autopsies confirming the acts of sexual violence. The New York Times investigation identified a pattern of Hamas weaponizing sexual violence during the attacks. Survivors, witnesses, first responders, and military personnel provided accounts of the alleged sexual violence inflicted by Hamas militants, including instances of gang rape, mutilation, and discussions of specific plans to rape girls. The article underscores the challenges in collecting physical evidence in a war zone, emphasizing the difficulty in fully determining the extent of the sexual crimes committed by Hamas.