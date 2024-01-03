EU Chief Josep Borrell Calls for International Intervention in Israel-Hamas Conflict

European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has expressed deep concern over the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict during an event in Lisbon. He underscored the need for the international community to play a crucial interventionist role, given the inability of the conflicting parties to reach a consensual agreement. The continuation of this conflict, Borrell warned, carries the risk of destabilizing the Middle East and potentially triggering a wider regional conflagration.

EU Chief Advocates for International Intervention

Borrell’s remarks come in the wake of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, which has seen Israel continue bombing Gaza following a drone strike in Lebanon that killed Hamas’ deputy leader, Saleh al-Aruri. The assassination has only heightened the tensions in the region, with Lebanese militant group Hezbollah condemning the strike and vowing retaliation. The Israeli army, on the other hand, remains on high alert, pledging to dismantle Hamas.

The war has led to significant civilian casualties and displacement, with ceasefire efforts yielding limited success. Borrell’s call for international intervention underscores his belief that a solution to the Israel-Hamas conflict must be imposed externally as the warring sides appear incapable of resolving their differences.

Conflict’s Impact on European Security

Belgium’s Interior Minister, Annelies Verlinden, has warned that the Israel-Hamas conflict poses a long-term threat to European security, a risk likely to persist beyond any ceasefire. In response to the renewed conflict in the Middle East, several countries, including Belgium, have heightened their security threat levels following lone-actor terror attacks. Belgian analysts have detected intelligence suggesting activities linked to the Gaza war, leading to heightened police presence in specific areas, such as the Jewish neighborhood in Antwerp.

Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

The streets of Rafah in southern Gaza are thick with pollution, while beggars and homeless civilians struggle to survive in conditions devastated by death and disease. Over 1 million people are crammed into Rafah, making it Gaza’s most densely populated area. Israel’s strict restrictions on the entry of food, fuel, and water into Gaza have put more than 2.2 million people at severe risk of dehydration and starvation. The lack of clean water in many areas increases the risk of spreading skin diseases and other illnesses.

Call for Ceasefire and Assistance

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over the assassination of a senior Hamas leader in a suspected Israeli strike in Beirut, underlining the dangers of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict spilling over into the wider region. Guterres has urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and take urgent steps to de-escalate tensions in the region. The World Health Organization’s director general has also called for an immediate ceasefire to ensure the accelerated delivery of essential items to millions of civilians living in dire conditions.