en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

Escalation in Gaza Conflict: Israeli Jets Intensify Attacks, Thousands Dead and Displaced

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:52 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:23 am EST
Escalation in Gaza Conflict: Israeli Jets Intensify Attacks, Thousands Dead and Displaced
Gaza conflict

On January 1, 2024, the Gaza conflict escalates as Israeli jets intensify their attacks on central areas, leading to thousands of deaths and widespread displacement. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commits to a prolonged military campaign, designed to eliminate Hamas, for many more months. This statement, in tandem with Netanyahu’s ambition to retake control over Gaza’s border with Egypt – reversing the 2005 Israeli withdrawal – poses questions about the future of the two-state solution.

Prolonged Conflict and Unsettling Aftermath

Israeli forces, preparing for an extended conflict, have begun releasing some reservists to aid the economy. In response to the escalating Israeli airstrikes, Gaza has retaliated, launching rockets toward central Israel. Although no direct hits are reported, the upsurge in violence has led to an alarming number of casualties. The Palestinian Health Ministry reports over 21,800 deaths, with a majority of these being women and children – a figure that Israel disputes.

(Read Also: Israeli Defense Forces Conduct Operation at Al-Farra Camp: Palestinians Retreat Amid Unfolding Situation)

International Reaction to the Crisis

International reaction to the conflict has varied. The United States urges de-escalation and proposes a different vision for post-conflict Gaza. However, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s controversial call for Palestinians to abandon Gaza contrasts starkly with the government’s stance that residents should return after the conflict.

(Read Also: Gaza Under Siege: Unprecedented Destruction and Rising Humanitarian Crisis)

Humanitarian Crisis Amid Conflict

Israel has blockaded most essential supplies since Hamas’ cross-border attack on October 7. However, the Israeli government expresses readiness to allow Western aid ships to deliver assistance to Gaza, subject to security checks. As the conflict intensifies, nearly all of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been driven from their homes, with many seeking refuge in overcrowded conditions in Rafah. This situation raises concerns for further casualties and a deepening humanitarian crisis.

Read More

0
Israel Palestine
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Israelis Call for New Elections Amid Anti-Government Protests

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel Denounces Genocide Accusations: An International Legal Conundrum

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel Plans to Regain Control of Gaza Strip's Border Corridor Amidst Ongoing Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Soldiers Assault Defenseless Palestinian: A Spark in the Powder Keg

By Shivani Chauhan

Roger Waters of Pink Floyd Voices Support for Palestinian Rights & Pea ...
@Israel · 1 hour
Roger Waters of Pink Floyd Voices Support for Palestinian Rights & Pea ...
heart comment 0
U.S. Navy Strikes Houthi Boats, Israel Proposes Aid Corridor Amid Middle East Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

U.S. Navy Strikes Houthi Boats, Israel Proposes Aid Corridor Amid Middle East Conflict
New Year Celebrations in Tel Aviv Marred by Rocket Attacks Amidst Ongoing Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

New Year Celebrations in Tel Aviv Marred by Rocket Attacks Amidst Ongoing Conflict
Airstrike in Central Gaza: A Grim Testament to Ongoing Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

Airstrike in Central Gaza: A Grim Testament to Ongoing Conflict
Israeli airstrike in Gaza
Israel Postpones Municipal Elections Amid Ongoing Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel Postpones Municipal Elections Amid Ongoing Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
Year in Review: Unforgettable Hockey Goals of 2023
5 mins
Year in Review: Unforgettable Hockey Goals of 2023
Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up To Supply Organic Produce To Mindfulness City
6 mins
Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up To Supply Organic Produce To Mindfulness City
Kansas City Chiefs Clinch Eighth Consecutive AFC West Title, Defeating Cincinnati Bengals
6 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Clinch Eighth Consecutive AFC West Title, Defeating Cincinnati Bengals
New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action
7 mins
New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action
Celebrity Reflections: Looking Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024
7 mins
Celebrity Reflections: Looking Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024
Fletcher Hawkesby: A Survivor's Tale of Testicular Cancer and Resilience
7 mins
Fletcher Hawkesby: A Survivor's Tale of Testicular Cancer and Resilience
Road Deaths in New Zealand: A Year of Contrasting Realities
8 mins
Road Deaths in New Zealand: A Year of Contrasting Realities
Nigerian Stars Shine in Fulham's Victory over Arsenal: Oliseh's Praise
8 mins
Nigerian Stars Shine in Fulham's Victory over Arsenal: Oliseh's Praise
Calls for Release of Classified Security Records on Iraq War Spark Debate
9 mins
Calls for Release of Classified Security Records on Iraq War Spark Debate
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
10 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
14 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
34 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
37 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
40 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
49 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
52 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
1 hour
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
2 hours
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app