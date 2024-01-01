Escalation in Gaza Conflict: Israeli Jets Intensify Attacks, Thousands Dead and Displaced

On January 1, 2024, the Gaza conflict escalates as Israeli jets intensify their attacks on central areas, leading to thousands of deaths and widespread displacement. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commits to a prolonged military campaign, designed to eliminate Hamas, for many more months. This statement, in tandem with Netanyahu’s ambition to retake control over Gaza’s border with Egypt – reversing the 2005 Israeli withdrawal – poses questions about the future of the two-state solution.

Prolonged Conflict and Unsettling Aftermath

Israeli forces, preparing for an extended conflict, have begun releasing some reservists to aid the economy. In response to the escalating Israeli airstrikes, Gaza has retaliated, launching rockets toward central Israel. Although no direct hits are reported, the upsurge in violence has led to an alarming number of casualties. The Palestinian Health Ministry reports over 21,800 deaths, with a majority of these being women and children – a figure that Israel disputes.

International Reaction to the Crisis

International reaction to the conflict has varied. The United States urges de-escalation and proposes a different vision for post-conflict Gaza. However, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s controversial call for Palestinians to abandon Gaza contrasts starkly with the government’s stance that residents should return after the conflict.

Humanitarian Crisis Amid Conflict

Israel has blockaded most essential supplies since Hamas’ cross-border attack on October 7. However, the Israeli government expresses readiness to allow Western aid ships to deliver assistance to Gaza, subject to security checks. As the conflict intensifies, nearly all of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have been driven from their homes, with many seeking refuge in overcrowded conditions in Rafah. This situation raises concerns for further casualties and a deepening humanitarian crisis.

