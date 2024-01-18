Escalating Tensions: Israeli Forces Erect Checkpoint in Al-Dhaheriya Amid Rising Violence

In the southern town of Al-Dhaheriya, Hebron, Israeli occupation forces have erected a temporary checkpoint. Described as a large unit, these forces entered several neighborhoods within the town, deploying sound bombs at the center and targeting local shops. Further security measures were implemented in the Al-Mashroua area where a checkpoint was established. Here, the forces conducted searches on citizens’ vehicles and inspected their identification cards, leading to significant traffic congestion.

Instability and Rising Tensions

These recent developments are part of a broader climate of escalating tension in the region. Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are currently engaged in combat with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Simultaneously, there has been an alarming increase in terror incidents in the Judea, Samaria, and Jordan Valley regions of the country. Rescuers Without Borders reports over 2,600 attacks targeting Israeli civilians and soldiers. This includes a range of violent acts, from shootings and rock-throwing to fire bombings, stabbings, and vehicular assaults.

The Human Toll

Since October 7, Palestinian terrorists have claimed the lives of five Israelis and left many others wounded. In a recent car-ramming and stabbing incident in Ra’anana, Israeli forces arrested two suspects, residents of Bani Naim near Hebron in Judea.

Fears of Infiltration

The IDF is also investigating possible infiltration tunnels near Jewish communities in the Hebron Hills and Shiloh in Samaria’s Binyamin region. Local residents have reported hearing tunneling sounds originating from areas controlled by the Palestinian Authority (P.A.). The increasing tensions and acts of violence in the region highlight the need for a robust response and a return to negotiations aimed at a sustainable peace.