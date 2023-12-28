en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

Escalating Conflict in Israeli-Palestinian Territories: Humanitarian Crisis Looms

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:49 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:53 am EST
Escalating Conflict in Israeli-Palestinian Territories: Humanitarian Crisis Looms

The escalating conflict in the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel has seen a surge in military operations, leading to significant casualties and widespread destruction. Israeli forces have conducted raids on six exchange companies regulated by the Palestine Monetary Authority in the West Bank, causing further tension in the already volatile region.

Intense Strikes in Gaza

In Gaza, areas such as Beit Lahiya, Khan Younis, and Maghazi have been subjected to rigorous Israeli strikes, resulting in severe damage to buildings and infrastructure. The Gaza Health Ministry has confirmed fatalities due to these strikes, and footage circulating on social media portrays the stark extent of the damage in areas like Gaza City’s Barcelona Towers and the Council of Ministers Street.

Conflict Spills Over Borders

Meanwhile, Israel’s air defense systems have intercepted missiles and a drone over Acre and near Haifa, with no immediate reports of casualties. The conflict has further spilled over borders as the Israeli air force targeted Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, causing air raid sirens to blare out across northern Israel.

(Read Also: Sudan’s RSF Commander Ready for Peace Talks)

Danish Shipping Giant Resumes Suez Canal Routes

In a related development, amidst the conflict, Danish shipping giant Maersk has announced a return to routing most container vessels through the Suez Canal. The decision to resume Red Sea routes, previously avoided due to Houthi rebel attacks, is attributed to a US-led military operation for vessel protection.

(Read Also: Israeli Military Intercepts Drone From Lebanon Amid Regional Tensions)

Humanitarian Crisis and Domestic Developments

On the humanitarian front, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has called for a ceasefire, drawing attention to the dire situation in Gaza where 40 percent of the population faces the risk of famine. Domestically, Israel’s Minister Yariv Levin has urged the High Court to delay its ruling on a law limiting judicial review of government decisions during wartime, arguing that it could divide the nation during a period of mourning.

The conflict has not spared journalists, with two additional deaths reported, bringing the total to 105 according to the Government Media Office. The escalating conflict between Israeli forces and Iranian-backed militants continues to deepen, raising fears of a broader regional conflict.

Read More 

0
Israel Palestine
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Israeli Raids in West Bank Ignite Tensions: A Deep Dive into the Ongoing Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

Mass Exodus Unfolds in Central Gaza Amid Escalating Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Air Strikes Claim 210 Lives in Gaza: A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Military Intercepts Drone From Lebanon Amid Regional Tensions

By Shivani Chauhan

Global Unrest: Gaza Violence, US Secretary of State in Israel, and Ten ...
@Conflict & Defence · 34 mins
Global Unrest: Gaza Violence, US Secretary of State in Israel, and Ten ...
heart comment 0
UN Reports Over a Quarter Million Displaced in Gaza Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

By Shivani Chauhan

UN Reports Over a Quarter Million Displaced in Gaza Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
IDF’s 36th Division Makes Strategic Foray into Central Gaza Strip

By Shivani Chauhan

IDF's 36th Division Makes Strategic Foray into Central Gaza Strip
Desecration of Historic Muslim Cemetery in East Jerusalem Sparks Outrage and Arrests

By Shivani Chauhan

Desecration of Historic Muslim Cemetery in East Jerusalem Sparks Outrage and Arrests
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists

By Muhammad Jawad

Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Latest Headlines
World News
Charcoal & Graphite: An Accountant's Therapeutic Tools for ADHD
19 seconds
Charcoal & Graphite: An Accountant's Therapeutic Tools for ADHD
Diverse Narratives from 'The West Australian' Front Page
29 seconds
Diverse Narratives from 'The West Australian' Front Page
Megan Thee Stallion Advocates for Fitness and Mental Health in Planet Fitness Partnership
52 seconds
Megan Thee Stallion Advocates for Fitness and Mental Health in Planet Fitness Partnership
Medicare's Historic Drug Price Negotiations: A Critical Examination in 2024
1 min
Medicare's Historic Drug Price Negotiations: A Critical Examination in 2024
North Korea's War Preparations: Kim Jong Un Directs Military and Nuclear Forces Amid Rising Tensions
2 mins
North Korea's War Preparations: Kim Jong Un Directs Military and Nuclear Forces Amid Rising Tensions
Hasan Ali Charms Crowd with Dance at Australia-Pakistan Test
2 mins
Hasan Ali Charms Crowd with Dance at Australia-Pakistan Test
NHS Therapist Breaches Professional Standards with Inappropriate Texts
2 mins
NHS Therapist Breaches Professional Standards with Inappropriate Texts
Islanders' Potential Questioned Despite Solid NHL Standing; Website Privacy Practices Explored
2 mins
Islanders' Potential Questioned Despite Solid NHL Standing; Website Privacy Practices Explored
Product Recalls Issued Across Major Canadian Retailers Due to Health and Safety Concerns
3 mins
Product Recalls Issued Across Major Canadian Retailers Due to Health and Safety Concerns
A Look Back at 2023: A Year of Unforgettable Sports Moments
8 mins
A Look Back at 2023: A Year of Unforgettable Sports Moments
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
1 hour
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
1 hour
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
2 hours
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
2 hours
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
2 hours
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
2 hours
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
2 hours
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
4 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app