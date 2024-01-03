en English
Israel

Escalating Conflict in Gaza Strip: Civilian Casualties Rise Amid Israeli Operations

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:23 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 2:38 am EST
Escalating Conflict in Gaza Strip: Civilian Casualties Rise Amid Israeli Operations

In the early hours of a Tuesday morning, a grim scene unfolded at Shuhada Al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza’s Deir al-Balah. An influx of casualties, the result of Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip, overwhelmed the hospital. Forty deceased individuals and approximately a hundred injured individuals were received, reflecting the escalating humanitarian crisis in this beleaguered region.

Escalating Crisis

As of January 2, the conflict that began on October 7 of the preceding year has led to over 22,185 Palestinian deaths and left an additional 57,000 wounded. Israeli artillery has targeted various locations, including eastern Rafah city, Nuseirat camp, and the central area of Deir al-Balah. In addition, Israeli airstrikes have hit civilian homes in Bureij, Nuseirat refugee camps, and Deir al-Balah, leading to a rise in victim numbers. The Israeli air force has also dropped phosphorous and smoke bombs near educational facilities in the Nuseirat camp, exacerbating the already grave situation.

(Read Also: Israeli Supreme Court Overturns Controversial Law: A Shift in the Legal Landscape)

A Shift in Strategy

Israel is transitioning to the ‘third phase’ of the war, which involves withdrawing some ground forces from the Gaza Strip and focusing on localized operations against Hamas. This shift includes rotating five brigades out of Gaza and discharging some reservists to ease economic impact. The Israeli military is preparing for further combat in 2024, estimating that it has killed more than 8,000 Palestinian militants out of a pre-war force strength of some 30,000.

Impact on Civilians

The war has displaced approximately 85% of Gaza’s population, leading to overcrowded shelters and tent camps. The ongoing conflict has severely impacted the region’s healthcare, food security, and electricity. Hospitals and infrastructure have sustained severe damage, and the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the West Bank has reported difficulties in confirming the figures due to the worsening humanitarian crisis in the area.

(Read Also: Israel’s Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Government Policy)

International Pressure and Legal Challenges

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s contentious judicial overhaul plan has faced a setback, with the Israeli Supreme Court striking down a key component. The international community is putting pressure on Israel to scale back its offensive. South Africa has filed a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing it of genocidal acts. Although the case could take years to resolve, an interim order could be issued within weeks.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

