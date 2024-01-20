Egypt Denies Consent to Israeli Occupation of Border Area 'Philadelphi'

In a recent development, senior Egyptian sources have vehemently denied claims made by Israeli media that Egypt had given its assent to a proposal allowing Israel to gain control of the Salah al-Din axis, a critical border area often referred to as 'Philadelphi'. The sources categorically stated that such reports are baseless and are seen as a concerted attempt to divert attention from Egypt's demand for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Allegations and Truths

The refutation comes in the wake of allegations that Israel intended to install sensors along the Philadelphia axis with the objective of disrupting Gaza's global communications. The Wall Street Journal had previously reported ongoing discussions between Israel and Egypt pertaining to increased surveillance along the axis. The goal of such surveillance would be to prevent Hamas, the Palestinian political organization, from constructing additional tunnels.

The Israeli Standpoint

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has, in the past, voiced the necessity for Israel to maintain control over the border zone. This has been interpreted by representatives of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) as a clear indication of Israel's intent to reestablish complete control over Gaza.

A Domestic or International Perspective?

Egyptian military expert, Major General Dr. Hisham al-Halabi, however, dismissed Netanyahu's comments as being primarily oriented towards domestic politics and as being legally unfeasible. The Hebrew newspaper 'Yedioth Ahronoth' had previously discussed Egypt's conditional approval of Israeli military action in the Philadelphia Axis, on the Egypt-Israel border. The report also highlighted the Egyptian government's insistence on Israeli involvement of the Palestinian Authority in Gaza post-military operations, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to accept such a commitment.

In the midst of these developments, references to the U.S. administration's plans for the day after the war and the Israeli-Saudi normalization track have also surfaced, adding another layer of complexity to the geopolitics of the region.