DNA Test Reveals Holocaust Survivor as Woman's Second Cousin

In a profound revelation, Ann Meddin Hellman, a woman who had resigned herself to the loss of her father's lineage in the Holocaust, discovered a living thread of her family history. Her 83-year-old second cousin, Shalom Koray, a Holocaust survivor, was found living in Israel through a DNA test conducted by MyHeritage.

A Tale of Survival and Reconnection

Shalom Koray's life journey is a poignant tale of survival and resilience. Abandoned at the tender age of 2 in the Warsaw Ghetto in 1941, Koray was rescued by Lena Kuchler-Silberman, a Jewish teacher and psychologist, who became a beacon of hope for nearly 100 children during the war. In 1949, Koray made his way to Israel.

A researcher examining the history of the children saved during the war prompted Koray to take a DNA test. The results brought to light a surprising familial connection to Ann Meddin Hellman, leading to a notification suggesting a close relationship. Despite the initial difficulties in tracing him due to a name change from Petro Korczak to Shalom Koray, the newfound cousins have bridged the distance through regular video calls.

Planning a Family Reunion

Embracing modern translation tools, Hellman and Koray are cultivating their connection and planning a family reunion in Charleston this summer. This remarkable gathering, once thought impossible, will mark a momentous occasion in the family's history, uniting several generations and symbolizing a triumph over the atrocities of the past.

A New Chapter in Family History

This unexpected discovery has opened a new chapter in Hellman's family history, underscoring the power of DNA testing in uncovering hidden familial connections. The reunion planned for this summer will not only bring together relatives separated by the Holocaust but also provide an opportunity for healing and connection, offering a poignant reminder of the resilience of the human spirit.