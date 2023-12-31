en English
Conflict & Defence

Devastating Hamas Attack Marks a New Era of Conflict in Israel

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:04 pm EST
Devastating Hamas Attack Marks a New Era of Conflict in Israel

The dawn of October 7, 2023, witnessed Hamas launching what is described as the most catastrophic attack on Israeli soil since its establishment in 1948. An estimated 1,200 people lost their lives, and around 240 civilians and soldiers were abducted. This assault marked a grim milestone and the most severe intelligence failure for Israel in over half a century.

Targets and Repercussions

The assault targeted kibbutzim, a music festival, and Israeli military posts, posing an existential threat to the promise of a safe Jewish homeland. The response from Israel has been robust and firm, promising to eliminate Hamas and initiating an intensive air and land campaign in Gaza.

Human Cost and Global Impact

This conflict carries a severe human cost, with over 21,500 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, reported killed by Palestinian officials. Approximately 1.8 million people, out of Gaza’s 2.3 million population, have been displaced, giving rise to a humanitarian crisis. The situation has also escalated tensions in the region, with the looming threat of a regional war. The polarizing nature of the conflict has intensified anti-Semitism and Islamophobia in the West.

Continuing Hostilities

Despite international calls for a ceasefire, Israel continues its offensive, and Hamas is still fighting, holding more than 100 hostages. The situation remains unresolved, with no immediate resolution in sight.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

