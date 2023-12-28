en English
Israel

Desecration of Historic Muslim Cemetery in East Jerusalem Sparks Outrage and Arrests

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:30 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:55 am EST
Desecration of Historic Muslim Cemetery in East Jerusalem Sparks Outrage and Arrests

In a shocking act of desecration, an Israeli settler violated the sanctity of the Bab al-Rahma Muslim cemetery in East Jerusalem, hanging a donkey’s head on a fence within the revered burial site. The Bab al-Rahma cemetery, of significant historical and religious value, houses the graves of several companions of the Prophet Muhammad and is over 1,400 years old. The detestable act took place adjacent to the Golden Gate, the oldest gate in the Old City and the only one that has been walled up.

Swift Condemnation and Arrest

The act was swiftly condemned by the Jerusalem governor’s office and the Waqf Islamic affairs council, who classified the act as serious and a clear violation of one of the prime historic Muslim cemeteries in Jerusalem. Following the incident, Israeli police arrested a 35-year-old Israeli man, along with another suspect, for their involvement. The man, described as ‘unbalanced,’ was found in possession of an axe at the time of his arrest.

A Powder Keg of Tensions

This event has further inflamed tensions in an area already strained by recent nationalist Jewish intrusions into the Al Aqsa mosque compound, a site revered by both Muslims and Jews. The Al Aqsa mosque compound, which incorporates the Dome of the Rock, is Islam’s third holiest site and sits directly above the Western Wall, the most sacred site where Jews are permitted to pray. The ongoing tension is part of wider conflicts in the region, including an Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, causing numerous fatalities.

(Read Also: Iran’s Foreign Minister Hints at Hamas’s Capability to Prolong Confrontation)

Hamas’ Stance on the Defense of Al Aqsa

The defense of Al Aqsa has been cited by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, as a justification for their actions against Israel. This desecration only adds fuel to the fire, potentially escalating the conflicts in the region. It underscores the urgent need for dialogue and mutual respect among all parties involved, as provocations and acts of desecration only serve to widen the chasm of division and hostility.

(Read Also: Israeli Airstrikes Claim 50 Lives in Gaza, Escalating Ongoing Conflict)

Israel
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

