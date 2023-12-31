en English
Conflict & Defence

Deadly Israeli Airstrike on Al-Aqsa University Escalates Gaza Conflict

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:50 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:38 am EST
Deadly Israeli Airstrike on Al-Aqsa University Escalates Gaza Conflict

Amidst the ongoing battle between Israeli forces and Palestinian groups, a devastating airstrike has rocked the Gaza Strip. On December 31, 2023, Al-Aqsa University, a significant educational institution in the region, was targeted. The attack resulted in the tragic deaths of 20 displaced Palestinians who sought refuge within the university’s walls. This event further escalates the already tense situation in the region, drawing international attention to the plight of the Palestinian people.

The Impact of Airstrikes

The airstrikes have left an indelible mark on the lives of Gazans. Among those affected is Shaimaa Nabahin, a young woman who had her leg amputated due to blood poisoning after being injured in an airstrike. The overwhelming number of amputations, coupled with a lack of medical supplies and facilities, has put the healthcare system in Gaza under severe strain. The conflict has resulted in over 20,600 Palestinian deaths, approximately 70% of which are women and children. The healthcare system, already overwhelmed before the war, now faces near-impossible conditions as food, water, and basic supplies become increasingly scarce.

(Read Also: Death Toll in Gaza Escalates Amid Ongoing Israeli Attacks)

High Casualties and Devastation

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, the conflict has claimed the lives of 21,822 Palestinians and left 56,451 wounded. High-profile casualties include Sheikh Yousef Salama, former Minister of Awqaf and Religious Affairs and preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, who was killed in his home during an Israeli airstrike. The Israeli offensive has also led to the destruction of numerous landmarks, including churches and mosques, leaving over 85% of Gaza’s population displaced.

(Read Also: UN Security Council Adopts Resolution 2720 to Address Gaza Conflict)

International Response and Future Implications

The high casualty rate and the targeted bombing of Al-Aqsa University have drawn global attention. Various international bodies and human rights organizations are calling for thorough investigations and measures to protect civilians in conflict zones. The Israeli army’s inability to eliminate the ability of armed factions in Gaza to launch rockets towards Israel points to a protracted conflict with severe implications for the region’s stability and the safety of its civilians. This tragic event underscores the fragile situation in Gaza and the devastating impact of the conflict on civilians. Despite the high human cost, the Israeli Prime Minister has vowed to wipe out Hamas, indicating a possible continuation of the conflict.

Conflict & Defence Israel Palestine
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

