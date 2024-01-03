en English
International Relations

Countdown to Ceasefire: Global Movement Calls for End to Gaza Violence

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST
Countdown to Ceasefire: Global Movement Calls for End to Gaza Violence

As the clock ticked down to the New Year, a stirring global movement took flight. Named ‘Countdown2Ceasefire,’ the initiative united pro-Palestine groups from countries as diverse as Hungary, Canada, Finland, Tunisia, and Indonesia. Its call was simple yet profound: an immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza. This was a response not just to the killing of over 21,600 Palestinians by Israeli forces but also to the urgency of halting the spiralling violence in the region.

The Countdown to Peace

The 24-hour global movement saw millions lending their voices to the ‘Ceasefire Now’ demand. Local countdown events sprouted in myriad regions, with participants also sharing their personal countdown moments on social media. The initiative’s overwhelming success has ignited hope for those scarred by the conflict and set the stage for sustained efforts in the upcoming year.

Global Solidarity

From the streets of Tel Aviv to city squares worldwide, people transformed the New Year’s countdown into a powerful call for peace. The ‘Countdown2Ceasefire’ campaign, embraced by activists in over 30 countries, including the United States, became the most extensive global movement ever initiated towards a ceasefire. The chant for peace echoed in places as far-flung as Istanbul’s Galata Tower, marking a unique welcome to the new year.

The Stark Reality

Despite the global cry for peace, the situation on the ground remains grim. The ongoing violence between Israel and Palestine has yielded numerous casualties, including students and cancer patients denied necessary medical care. Israeli air strikes continue unabated, with the Israeli Finance Minister reportedly calling for the forceful displacement of more than two million Palestinians from Gaza. Amidst this backdrop, all Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian territories are internationally recognized as illegal, regardless of Israel’s official stance.

As we step into 2024, the ‘Countdown2Ceasefire’ movement stands as a testament to global solidarity. It is a beacon of hope, a call to action, and a plea for peace. Its message rings clear: the world is watching, and the time for ceasefire is now.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

