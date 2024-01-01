en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

Civilian Struggles Surface amid Escalating Gaza Conflict

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:26 am EST
Civilian Struggles Surface amid Escalating Gaza Conflict

The northern reaches of Gaza reverberate with the echoes of war as Israel intensifies its military actions, leading to an upsurge in civilian casualties. Journalist Hamza Chalan, among the many locals seeking refuge in the south, serves as a beacon of truth, delivering first-hand reports of the escalating conflict.

Unmasking the Human Impact

Israel’s military operations have claimed the lives of 21,822 Palestinians and left 56,451 wounded since their commencement on October 7. Of these victims, 70% are women and children, spotlighting the stark brutality of war on the innocent. Civilian infrastructure, including homes, schools, and hospitals, has been relentlessly targeted, leaving essential services in shambles and thousands trapped beneath the rubble.

Israel’s Strategy: Precision and Persistence

Amidst mounting international concern, Israel maintains that its approach is ‘surgical’, aiming to minimize civilian casualties. Despite calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities, the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, anticipates the offensive lasting ‘many more months’. The conflict, initiated in response to a Hamas attack, has led to 85% of Gaza’s population being displaced, with dire warnings from the UN of increased risk of hunger and disease.

Emerging Platforms for Uncensored Reporting

As the world watches, Hamza Chalan and his colleagues are dedicated to providing detailed, uncensored reports on the conflict’s developments. Platforms such as Odysee, Facebook, Telegram, and X have been highlighted as sources for truthful reporting, serving as windows to the ground realities of the conflict. Amidst the cacophony of war cries, these voices of hope and resilience resound, bringing the human element of conflict to the fore.

0
Israel
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Israeli Plans to Withdraw Some Troops from Gaza Amid Economic Strain, Insists on 'Prolonged' Conflict

By Geeta Pillai

Israel Considers International Workers to Replace Palestinian Laborers Post-Hamas Attacks

By Shivani Chauhan

Vaccine Doses Enter Gaza Strip to Combat Health Crisis

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel Foresees Prolonged Conflict with Hamas in Gaza for 2024

By Shivani Chauhan

IDF's 'Military Wave': Escalating Tensions in Tulkarem ...
@Israel · 3 hours
IDF's 'Military Wave': Escalating Tensions in Tulkarem ...
heart comment 0
Impersonator of Israeli Soldier Charged with Fraud and Theft

By Hadeel Hashem

Impersonator of Israeli Soldier Charged with Fraud and Theft
Israel’s Military Budget Soars to Record High Amid Gaza War

By Hadeel Hashem

Israel's Military Budget Soars to Record High Amid Gaza War
Israel Adjusts Military Strategy amid Conflict with Hamas

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel Adjusts Military Strategy amid Conflict with Hamas
Israel Reports Surge of JN.1 Coronavirus Variant Amidst Ongoing Conflict

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel Reports Surge of JN.1 Coronavirus Variant Amidst Ongoing Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
Shubman Gill: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Aspirations
31 seconds
Shubman Gill: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Aspirations
Ukraine's Conscription Controversy: A Test for Zelenskyy and his Nation
1 min
Ukraine's Conscription Controversy: A Test for Zelenskyy and his Nation
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumph, Milestones, and Heartbreak
2 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumph, Milestones, and Heartbreak
Sam Steel: A Journey of Empowerment from Wheelchair to Corporate World
2 mins
Sam Steel: A Journey of Empowerment from Wheelchair to Corporate World
The Transformative Power of Sports in India: An Analysis
3 mins
The Transformative Power of Sports in India: An Analysis
Personal Tragedies and Technological Advancements: A Tale of Two Extremes
4 mins
Personal Tragedies and Technological Advancements: A Tale of Two Extremes
The Uncertain Future of Biden's Judicial Nominees
5 mins
The Uncertain Future of Biden's Judicial Nominees
Navigating the 2024 Landscape of Fitness and Health Trackers
5 mins
Navigating the 2024 Landscape of Fitness and Health Trackers
NFL Playoff Picture: High Stakes Battles in the Final Week
6 mins
NFL Playoff Picture: High Stakes Battles in the Final Week
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
42 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
2 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
3 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
4 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app