Cardinal Pizzaballa Advocates for Gaza Ceasefire during Chicago Ridge Mass

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, appointed by Pope Francis as the patriarch of the Holy Land, made a significant visit to Our Lady of the Ridge in Chicago Ridge on Saturday. The event was a momentous occasion for the local Arab Catholic community as they gathered to celebrate Mass with one of the key figures of the Catholic Church. The Mass, conducted in both Arabic and English, served as both a religious ceremony and a call to action amidst the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Call for Ceasefire in Gaza

Pizzaballa’s visit came at a crucial time, as the violence between Israel and Hamas continues to escalate in the Gaza Strip. The cardinal emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire, highlighting the importance of peace in the region. His message was clear: the first step toward peace is to halt the violence. The two-state solution was proposed by Pizzaballa as a potential resolution to the conflict.

A Plea for Peace

The patriarch's plea for peace was not limited to a geopolitical stance. He also underscored the Catholic Church's responsibility in promoting dialogue and peace in the region. He mentioned the daily efforts of Pope Francis in maintaining contact with congregations affected by the violence, symbolizing the Church's active role in pursuing tranquility. His words served as a reminder of the power of faith during these challenging times.

Emotional Significance for the Arab Catholic Community

The event held immense emotional significance for the Arab Catholic community of Chicago Ridge. This congregation, active for under two years, found their cultural pride and fervent prayers for peace echoed in the cardinal's words. Mark Nawas, a parishioner, expressed the importance of maintaining this cultural pride amidst the turmoil. The ceremony, marked by the presence of religious figures in ceremonial robes, including the Knights and Dames of the Holy Sepulchre, was a poignant reminder of the congregation's unity and shared desire for peace.