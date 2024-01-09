en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Billionaire Eyal Ofer Acquires Vogue House from Conde Nast in £75 Million Deal

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:26 am EST
Billionaire Eyal Ofer Acquires Vogue House from Conde Nast in £75 Million Deal

In a noteworthy real estate transaction, Conde Nast, the distinguished publishing entity, has transferred ownership of Vogue House, its iconic London headquarters, to billionaire Eyal Ofer. The sale, transacted through Ofer’s investment firm, Global Holdings Management Group, reportedly amounted to a substantial £75 million. The seven-story edifice, a notable landmark in Mayfair’s Hanover Square since 1958, will soon bear a new name: 1 Hanover Square.

A New Chapter in a Billionaire’s Legacy

Eyal Ofer, an Israeli entrepreneur based in Monaco, boasts an estimated net worth of $23 billion. He accrued a significant portion of his wealth from his father, the late Sammy Ofer, a titan in the shipping domain. Upon Sammy’s demise in 2011, Eyal and his sibling, Idan, inherited and divided their father’s fortune. Since then, Eyal Ofer’s real estate holdings have grown exponentially, with prestigious properties dotting London and New York’s skylines.

From the Mondrian Hotel to Vogue House

Just last year, the acquisition of the Mondrian Hotel in Manhattan made headlines, adding to Ofer’s impressive portfolio. The latest addition, Vogue House, is set to further bolster the tycoon’s real estate empire. However, the purchase is not without its complexities. While Ofer now owns the leasehold of Vogue House, the freehold remains in the possession of the Church of England’s property division.

Conde Nast: A Change of Scene

The sale of Vogue House denotes a significant transition for Conde Nast. It comes as Vogue and other magazines under Conde Nast’s umbrella, such as Tatler and GQ, vacate the building. The employees of these prominent publications are now set to operate from their new base at the Adelphi Building on the Embankment, marking a new era for the publishing giant.

0
Business Israel
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
44 seconds ago
James Michael Lafferty: A Visionary Leader Steering FHH to New Heights
In a testament to his enduring impact on the Middle East’s business landscape, James Michael Lafferty, CEO of Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), has once again etched his name in Forbes’ list of top 100 CEOs in the Middle East for 2023. This marks the third time Lafferty’s leadership acumen has been acknowledged by the esteemed
James Michael Lafferty: A Visionary Leader Steering FHH to New Heights
ClearPoint Neuro Shares Surge as Q4 Revenue Exceeds Expectations
4 mins ago
ClearPoint Neuro Shares Surge as Q4 Revenue Exceeds Expectations
Market Strategist Michael Antonelli Optimistic Ahead of Earnings Season
4 mins ago
Market Strategist Michael Antonelli Optimistic Ahead of Earnings Season
Armenia's Economy Flourishes in Q2 2022: A Deep Dive into the Factors and Forecasts
3 mins ago
Armenia's Economy Flourishes in Q2 2022: A Deep Dive into the Factors and Forecasts
Navitas Semiconductor Set to Engage in Investor Conferences Following Phenomenal Year
3 mins ago
Navitas Semiconductor Set to Engage in Investor Conferences Following Phenomenal Year
The Container Store Group's Q3 Sales Forecast Falls Short, Shares Plunge
4 mins ago
The Container Store Group's Q3 Sales Forecast Falls Short, Shares Plunge
Latest Headlines
World News
Michigan Wolverines Triumph Amid Controversy to Secure National Championship
29 seconds
Michigan Wolverines Triumph Amid Controversy to Secure National Championship
Avani Prashanth Shines at the Australian Master of Amateurs Golf Tournament
36 seconds
Avani Prashanth Shines at the Australian Master of Amateurs Golf Tournament
Greg Pence to Retire from Congress: A Surprising Announcement
1 min
Greg Pence to Retire from Congress: A Surprising Announcement
Anticipating the 2024 College Football Season: Teams, Players, and Major Changes
2 mins
Anticipating the 2024 College Football Season: Teams, Players, and Major Changes
Yellow Fever Exhibition Explores Disease's Historical Impact on American Politics
2 mins
Yellow Fever Exhibition Explores Disease's Historical Impact on American Politics
Undisclosed Hospitalizations of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: A Test for Biden's Transparency
3 mins
Undisclosed Hospitalizations of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: A Test for Biden's Transparency
Raiders' Basketball Team on the Rise: Balancing Triumphs and Challenges
4 mins
Raiders' Basketball Team on the Rise: Balancing Triumphs and Challenges
Brock Lesnar's Backstage Influence in WWE Revealed by Matt Riddle
4 mins
Brock Lesnar's Backstage Influence in WWE Revealed by Matt Riddle
Ireland Aims to Revive World Rally Championship with a Multi-Venue Proposal
4 mins
Ireland Aims to Revive World Rally Championship with a Multi-Venue Proposal
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
1 hour
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
4 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app