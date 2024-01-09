Billionaire Eyal Ofer Acquires Vogue House from Conde Nast in £75 Million Deal

In a noteworthy real estate transaction, Conde Nast, the distinguished publishing entity, has transferred ownership of Vogue House, its iconic London headquarters, to billionaire Eyal Ofer. The sale, transacted through Ofer’s investment firm, Global Holdings Management Group, reportedly amounted to a substantial £75 million. The seven-story edifice, a notable landmark in Mayfair’s Hanover Square since 1958, will soon bear a new name: 1 Hanover Square.

A New Chapter in a Billionaire’s Legacy

Eyal Ofer, an Israeli entrepreneur based in Monaco, boasts an estimated net worth of $23 billion. He accrued a significant portion of his wealth from his father, the late Sammy Ofer, a titan in the shipping domain. Upon Sammy’s demise in 2011, Eyal and his sibling, Idan, inherited and divided their father’s fortune. Since then, Eyal Ofer’s real estate holdings have grown exponentially, with prestigious properties dotting London and New York’s skylines.

From the Mondrian Hotel to Vogue House

Just last year, the acquisition of the Mondrian Hotel in Manhattan made headlines, adding to Ofer’s impressive portfolio. The latest addition, Vogue House, is set to further bolster the tycoon’s real estate empire. However, the purchase is not without its complexities. While Ofer now owns the leasehold of Vogue House, the freehold remains in the possession of the Church of England’s property division.

Conde Nast: A Change of Scene

The sale of Vogue House denotes a significant transition for Conde Nast. It comes as Vogue and other magazines under Conde Nast’s umbrella, such as Tatler and GQ, vacate the building. The employees of these prominent publications are now set to operate from their new base at the Adelphi Building on the Embankment, marking a new era for the publishing giant.