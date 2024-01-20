Biden Administration Reproaches Israel Over Gaza Attacks; Israel Ready for Prisoner Exchange

US President Joe Biden has reportedly delivered a stern message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the latter's 'indiscriminate bombing' in Gaza. According to sources cited by CNN, Biden expressed his concern over the potential for civilian harm and stressed the need for precision in military operations. Despite this, Biden reiterated that he speaks for American foreign policy and continues to provide military assistance and diplomatic support to Israel.

Biden Administration to Increase Pressure on Israel

The Biden administration is preparing to increase pressure on Israel in light of recent events. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is scheduled to meet with Netanyahu and his war cabinet to discuss these concerns further. The focus of this meeting will be on the timeframe Israel will take to complete the next phase of its military operations.

Israel Expresses Willingness for Prisoner Exchange

In a related development reported by Axios, Israel has shown readiness to discuss a new prisoner exchange agreement. This move comes amidst escalating tensions and increasing international scrutiny of Israel's actions in the region.

Loss of a Renowned Photographer and Escalation in North Jerusalem

The Foreign Press Association has mourned the passing of renowned photographer Samer Abu Daqqa. The details surrounding Daqqa's death are yet to be released. Meanwhile, Al Jazeera's correspondent reported that Israeli forces stormed the Shuafat refugee camp in North Jerusalem, deploying heavy tear gas in the process.