Israel

Beresheet Lander: A Crash Landing that Carries Humanity’s Legacy

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
Beresheet Lander: A Crash Landing that Carries Humanity's Legacy

A private space probe, the Beresheet lunar lander, met a disastrous fate on the Moon’s surface on April 11, 2019, due to a gyroscope malfunction leading to additional software failures. However, the crash does not overshadow the significance of the lander’s payload: a unique disc crafted by the Arch Mission Foundation. This disc, a substantial repository of human knowledge, bears the weight of our civilizational legacy for potential future lunar visitors.

The Disc: A Time Capsule of Human Knowledge

Made of nickel and weighing approximately 100 grams, the disc is an impressive storage device holding 30 million pages of diverse content. This vast collection encompasses literary works, the history of Israel, the Torah, and an English version of Wikipedia. The Arch Mission Foundation, dedicated to safeguarding human heritage, designed the disc to serve as a redundant repository scattered across the Solar System.

Analog Technique: Future-proof Data Storage

The disc employs an analog technique for data storage, using photographic reproduction readable with a basic microscope. This feature ensures the disc’s accessibility to future civilizations, regardless of their technological capabilities. The top layers of the disc contain instructions for accessing the rest of the digitized information. Despite being designed for long-term preservation, the crash has cast doubts on the disc’s current status.

Tardigrades: Microscopic Passengers on a Moon Voyage

Interestingly, the Beresheet lander also transported tardigrades, microscopic organisms known for their remarkable resilience. These tiny creatures might have been ejected during the crash, sparking speculation about their survival in the unforgiving lunar environment. This unexpected payload reflects the broader human aspiration to preserve knowledge and culture for future generations, using advanced manufacturing techniques to extend the lifespan of data storage beyond conventional media.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

