Business

Bank of Israel Cuts Interest Rates Amid Ongoing Conflict

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:18 am EST
Bank of Israel Cuts Interest Rates Amid Ongoing Conflict

Israel’s central bank has made a significant shift in its monetary policy, reducing its key benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.5 percent. This strategic move marks a clear deviation from the Bank of Israel’s policy of gradual rate increases implemented since April 2022. The bank had steadily escalated rates to contain inflation, with the rate hovering at 4.75 percent as of July 2023.

War and Economic Impact

The ongoing conflict with the Hamas terror group, which has stretched unrelentingly for 87 days, has inflicted serious economic aftereffects. These ramifications have permeated real economic activity and financial markets, creating an environment of uncertainty concerning the war’s severity and potential duration. This atmosphere of unpredictability has spurred the central bank to slash borrowing costs as a response mechanism.

Lowering Borrowing Costs

The Bank of Israel’s decision to lower the benchmark interest rate to 4.5 percent is a maneuver designed to confront the economic challenges birthed by the conflict and the accompanying uncertainty. The inflation rate, which eased to 3.3 percent in November from 3.7 percent in October, remains above the annual target range of 1 to 3 percent. The economy, however, is projected to contract in the fourth quarter and conclude 2023 with a growth rate of 2 percent.

Market Stabilization and Future Expectations

Cutting interest rates for the first time since the pandemic in 2020 signals the bank’s faith in the market stabilization, nearly three months into the war with Hamas. This move was predicted by economists surveyed by Bloomberg, and market trends suggest that rates will plunge below 3.4 percent by the end of 2024. The bank also forecasts a GDP growth of 2 percent in 2024 and an optimistic 5 percent in 2025, premised on strong economic foundations and a positive starting point before the war.

Business Israel
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

